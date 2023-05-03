Having the Lord, the Spirit, we do not take heed of the things which are seen but the things which are not seen. Do not, like the kings of old, let your hearts be lifted high in pride.
Being given life, we smell like death according to the olfactory senses of those who are perishing.
Instead of despairing with faces in the dust amid tribulation, we turn our faces upward in prayer and thanksgiving.
Why? Because whatever we do in this life, whatever we say, whatever we think—all our works, words and thoughts shall be presented to Jesus who is our judge.
“That the trial of your faith, being much more precious than of gold that perisheth, though it be tried with fire, might be found unto praise and honour and glory at the appearing of Jesus Christ: Whom having not seen, ye love; in whom, though now ye see him not, yet believing, ye rejoice with joy unspeakable and full of glory: Receiving the end of your faith, even the salvation of your souls” (1 Peter 1:6-8, King James Version).
What the famous 19th century preacher Charles Spurgeon preached:
Weigh yourselves—put your hearts into the balance. Do not be deceived. Pull the bandage from your eyes, that your blindness may be removed and that you may pass a just opinion upon yourselves as to what you are.
I would have you not only see yourselves as others see you, but I would have you see yourselves as God sees you; for that, after all, is your real state.
His eyes are not to be mistaken. He is the God of truth and just and right He is. How fearful a thing will it be, if any of us who are members of Christ’s church shall be cast into hell at last.
The higher we ascend, the greater will be our fall—like Icarus in the old parable who flew aloft with wax wings—till the sun melted them and he fell. And some of you are flying like that—you are flying up with wax wings.
What if the terrible heat of the judgment day should melt them? I sometimes try to picture how terrible the reverse to be if found to be rejected at last. Let what I shall say for myself suit us all.
No, and must it be, if I live in this world and think I am a Christian and am not—must it be that I must go from the songs of the sanctuary to the curses of the synagogue of Satan?
Must I go from the cup of the Eucharist to the cup of devils?
Must I go from the table of the Lord to the feast of fiends?
Shall these lips that now proclaim the word of Jesus, one day utter the wailings of hell?
Shall this tongue that has sung the praises of the Redeemer be moved with blasphemy?
Shall it be that this body which has been the receptacle of so many a mercy—shall it become the very house and home of every misery that vengeance can invent?
Shall these eyes that now look on God’s people, one day behold the frightful sights of spirits destroyed in that all-consuming fire?
And must it be that the ears that have heard the hallelujahs of this morning shall one day hear the shrieks and groans and howls of the lost and damned spirits?
It must be so if we are not Christ’s. Oh, how frightful will it be.
Surely the mockery of hell must be itself a most fearful torture—professing sinners mocked by those who never professed religion.
But mortal fire can never describe the miseries of a disappointed hope, when that hope is lost—it involves the loss of mercy, the loss of Christ, the loss of life—and it involves, moreover, the terrible destruction and the awful vengeance of Almighty God.
Let us one and all go home this day, when yet God’s sky is heavy, and let us bend ourselves at His altar and cry for mercy.
Every man apart—husband apart from wife; apart, let us seek our chambers—praying again and again, “Lord renew me—Lord forgive me—Lord accept me.”
And while, perhaps, the tempest which is now lowering over the sky and before another tempest, direr still, shall fall on us with its fearful terrors, may you find peace. May we not, then, find ourselves lost, lost forever, where hope can never come. It shall be my duty to search myself.
I hope I shall be enabled to put myself into the scale—promise me, my hearers, that each of you will do the same.
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen, and pastoral intern at Church of the Redeemer in West Monroe. The excerpt is from Charles Spurgeon’s sermon, “The scales of judgment,” delivered on June 12, 1859 at the Music Hall in Royal Surrey Gardens.
