Editor’s Note: The “For the Ages” column reprints sermons and writings from notable Christian figures like Charles Spurgeon that remain relevant to current times and challenges.
If this year’s virus outbreak, economic fallout and presidential election tell us anything, it is this: No one can predict the future. We cannot even adequately prepare for it. If it wasn’t an unsound practice before, fortune telling is now total bunk, and our five-year business plans are nothing but dreams now—assuming we still have a business to tend. We’ve lost friends and families, to sickness as well as to disagreements, whether religious, political, or even concerning the sicknesses among us.
And though this year’s events may dishearten us, this year’s hardships should remind us whose plans shall stand when our own do not. As Proverbs 19 says, many are the designs in a man’s heart but Yahweh’s purpose shall prevail. It is this point which Charles Spurgeon, that eminently regarded “Prince of Preachers,” spoke of in a sermon to his congregation in London, more than 100 years ago, at the close of the 19th century.
Hear the counsel of Spurgeon:
Whatever we may say about what we mean to do, we do not know anything about the future. The apostle, by the Spirit, speaks truly when he says, “Ye know not what shall be on the morrow.” Whether it will come to us laden with sickness or health, prosperity or adversity, we cannot tell. Tomorrow may mark the end of our life, possibly even the end of the age. Our ignorance of the future is certainly a fact.
Only God knows the future. All things are present to Him, there is no past and no future to His all-seeing eyes. He dwells in the present tense evermore as the great I AM. He knows what will be on the morrow, and He alone knows. The whole course of the universe lies before Him, like an open map. Men do not know what a day may bring forth, but JEHOVAH knows the end from the beginning. There are two great certainties about things that shall come to pass—one is that God knows, and the other is that we do not know.
As the knowledge of the future is hidden from us, we ought not pry into it. It is perilous, it is wicked, to attempt to lift even a corner of the veil that hides from us things to come. Search into the things that are revealed in Holy Scripture, and know them, as far as you can, but be not so foolish as to think that any man or woman can tell you what is to happen on the morrow, and do not think so much of your own judgment and foresight as to say, “That is clear, I can predict that.” Never prophesy until after the event, and then, or course, you cannot prophesy, therefore never attempt to prophesy at all. You know not what shall be on the morrow, and you ought not to make any unhallowed attempt to obtain the knowledge. Let the doom of King Saul on Mount Gilboa warn you against such a terrible course.
Because we do not know what is to be on the morrow, we should be greatly humbled by our ignorance. We think we are so wise, do we not? And we make a calculation that we are sure is correct! We arrange that this is going to be done, and the other thing, but God puts forth His little finger, and removes some friend, or changes some circumstance, and all our propositions fall to the ground. It is better for us, when we are low before the throne of God, than when we stand up and plume ourselves because we think we can say, “Oh, I knew it would be so! See how well I reckoned! With what wondrous forethought I provided for it all!” Had God blown upon our plans, they would have come to nought. We know nothing surely. Let that thought humble us greatly.
Seeing that these things are so, we should remember the brevity, the frailty, and the end of our life. We cannot be here long. If we live to the extreme age of men, how short our time is! But the most of us will never reach that period wherein we may say to one another, “My lease has run out.” How frail is our hold on this world! In a moment we are gone, gone like the moth, you put your finger upon it, and it is crushed. Man is not great, man is less than little. He is as nothing, he is but a dream. Ere he can scarcely say that he is here, we are compelled to say that he is gone.
We are glad that we do not know when our friends are to die, and we feel thankful that we cannot foretell when we shall depart out of this life. What good would it do us? Some who are in bondage through fear of death might be in greater bondage still, while those who are now careless about it would probably feel more content in their carelessness. If they had to live another twenty years, they would say, “At any rate, we may sport away nineteen of them.”
Meanwhile, the presence of the Lord makes a heaven even of the wilderness. Since He is with us, we are content to leave the ordering of our lives to His unerring wisdom. We ought, for every reason, to be thankful that we do not know the future, but at any rate, we can clearly see that to count on it is folly, and that ignorance of it is a matter of fact.
Sermon excerpted, with prefatory remarks, by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen. The excerpt is from Charles H. Spurgeon’s sermon, “God’s Will about the Future,” delivered at the Metropolitan Tabernacle in London on Oct. 16, 1892.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.