If the U.S. of A. were to disappear from the map tomorrow, if the American government were to be dissolved tomorrow, the kingdom of God would still be there when the dust cleared.
Sometimes I wonder whether American evangelicals forget this, that Jesus has been given all authority on heaven and earth (Matthew 28:18), and that it is God who establishes the times and boundaries of every nation of man (Acts 17:26).
But the kingdom of God is an everlasting kingdom (Psalm 145:13).
As the body of Jesus Christ, as the Church universal, the kingdom of God will last forever.
Nations, like the U.S.A., are reared in the Church's nursery and hopefully reflect the Church's teaching and influence for many years. Some nations, like children, may apostatize. Perhaps our country has done so. Look at the success of the abortion movement in America as well as at other movements that are intent on destroying the Bible's influence on the sanctity of marriage between a man and a woman.
But eventually, every nation shall bow the knee and praise the Name of the Lord. (Psalm 86:9).
The Christian mission—the Church's mission—is the preeminent enterprise to which is guaranteed eternal success. All other entities find success in the success of Mother Church.
In a lecture on John 10:28, “Neither shall any man pluck them out of my hand,” the 16th century Protestant Reformer Philip Melanchthon cautioned against losing faith in the face of civil warfare.
What Melanchthon taught:
In all men, even the better class, great darkness reigns. We see not how great an evil sin is, and regard not ourselves as so shamefully defiled. We flatter ourselves, in particular, because we profess a better doctrine concerning God.
Nevertheless, we resign ourselves to a careless slumber, or pamper each one his own desires; our impurity, the disorders of the Church, the necessity of brethren, fills us not with pain; devotion is without fire and fervor; zeal for doctrine and discipline languishes, and not a few are my sins, and thine, and those of many others, by reason of which such punishments are heaped upon us.
Let us, therefore, apply our hearts to repentance, and direct our eyes to the Son of God, in respect to whom we have the assurance that, after the wonderful counsel of God, He is placed over the family of man, to be the protector and preserver of his Church.
We perceive not fully either of our wretchedness or our dangers, or the fury of enemies, until after events of extraordinary sorrowfulness.
Still we ought to reflect thus: there must exist great need and a fearful might and rage of enemies, since so powerful a protector has been given to us, even God's Son.
When He says: "No man shall pluck my sheep out of my hand," He indicates that He is no idle spectator of woe, but that mighty and incessant strife is going on.
The devil incites his tools to disturb the Church or the political commonwealth, that boundless confusion may enter, followed by heathenish desolation.
But the Son of God, who holds in His hands, as it were, the congregation of those who call upon His name, hurls back the devils by His infinite power, conquers and chases them thence, and will one day shut them up in the prison of hell, and punish them to all eternity with fearful pains.
This comfort we must hold fast in regard to the entire Church, as well as each in regard to himself.
If, in these distracted and warring times, we see States blaze up and fall to ruin, then look away to the Son of God, who stands in the secret counsel of the Godhead and guards His little flock and carries the weak lambs, as it were, in His own hands.
Be persuaded that by Him thou also shalt be protected and upheld.
Here some, not rightly instructed, will exclaim: "Truly I could wish to commend myself to such a keeper, but only His sheep does He preserve. Whether I also am counted in that flock, I know not."
Against this doubt we must most strenuously contend, for the Lord Himself assures us in this very passage, that all who "hear and with faith receive the voice of the gospel are His sheep"; and He says expressly: "If a man love me, he will keep my words, and my Father will love him, and we will come to him and make our abode with him."
These promises of the Son of God, which can not be shaken, we must confidently appropriate to ourselves. Nor shouldst thou, by thy doubts, exclude thyself from this blest flock, which originates in the righteousness of the gospel. They do not rightly distinguish between the law and the gospel, who, because they are unworthy, reckon not themselves among the sheep.
Rather is this consolation afforded us, that we are accepted "for the Son of God's sake," truly, without merit, not on account of our own righteousness, but through faith, because we are unworthy, and impure, and far from having fulfilled the law of God.
That is, moreover, a universal promise, in which the Son of God saith: "Come unto me, all ye that labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest."
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen. The excerpt is from Philip Melanchthon's sermon, “The Safety of the Virtuous.” Melanchthon died in 1560 and was buried next to Martin Luther.
