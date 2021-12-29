For most Americans, Christmas ends at midnight on Dec. 25. They wake up on Dec. 26 and haul the Christmas tree to the curb or disassemble its metal limbs for storage.
It should not be so. The church has long celebrated Christmas as an entire season, lasting 12 days, hence the 12 Days of Christmas, beginning with the Feast of the Nativity of our Lord on Dec. 25 to the Feast of Epiphany on Jan. 6.
The 12 Days of Christmas—despite abuses of the season in history—were meant to direct our attention to Jesus and the peace of the Kingdom His birth announced, in the face of infant slayers and tyrants. The supremacy of His peace against the powers of the earth are in view when Marcellus tells Horatio, at the beginning of William Shakespeare’s play, “Hamlet,”:
“Some say that ever ‘gainst that season comes
Wherein our Savior’s birth is celebrated,
The bird of dawning singeth all night long:
And then, they say, no spirit dares stir abroad;
The nights are wholesome; then no planets strike,
No fairy takes, nor witch hath power to charm,
So hallow’d and so gracious is the time.”
Mary was blessed among women to have given birth to our savior, Jesus Christ, and her attention to the savior, by weighing the words about Him and caring for Him, is a model for us, according to the famous 19th century preacher, Charles Spurgeon,
What Spurgeon preached to his congregation:
One at least, and let us hope there were others, or at any rate, let us ourselves be the others—one kept all these things and pondered them in her heart. She wondered—she did more—she pondered.
You will observe there was an exercise on the part of this blessed woman, of the three great parts of her being; her memory—she kept all these things; her affections—she kept them in her heart; her intellect— she pondered them, considered them, weighed them, turned them over; so that memory, affection, and understanding, were all exercised about these things.
We delight to see this in Mary, but we are not at all surprised when we recollect that she was, in some sense, the most concerned of all on earth—for it was of her that Jesus Christ had been born.
Those who come nearest to Jesus, and enter the most closely into fellowship with Him, will be sure to be the most engrossed with Him.
Certain persons are best esteemed at a distance, but not the Savior; when you shall have known Him to the very fullest, then shall you love Him with the love which passes knowledge; you shall comprehend the heights, and depths, and lengths, and breadths of His love.
And when you shall do so, then your own love shall swell beyond all length and breadth, all height and depth.
That woman, who broke the alabaster box and poured the ointment upon our Jesus Himself, was faulted by Judas, and even the rest of the disciples thought that the poor had lost a benefit, but, “She has worked a good work on Me,” was the Savior’s answer.
I desire to bring you to this thought, if during this season you retiring quiet ones cannot speak to others, or have no desirable opportunity or suitable gift for that work, you may sit still with Jesus, and honor Him in peace. Mary took the Lord in her arms; oh that you may bear Him in yours. She executed works directly for His person; imitate her.
You can love Him, bless Him, praise Him, study Him, ponder Him, comprehend His character, study the types that set Him forth, and imitate His life; and in this way, though your worship will not blaze forth among the sons of men, and scarcely benefit them as some other forms of work, yet it will both benefit you and be acceptable to your Lord.
Beloved, remember what you have heard of Christ, and what He has done for you; make your heart the golden cup to hold the rich remembrances of His past loving kindnesses; make it a pot of manna to preserve the heavenly bread on which saints have fed in days gone by.
Let your memory treasure up everything about Christ which you have either heard, or felt, or known, and then let your fond affections hold Him fast forevermore. Love Him! Pour out that alabaster box of your heart, and let all the precious ointment of your affections come streaming on His feet. If you cannot do it with joy, do it sorrowfully!
Wash His feet with tears, wipe them with the hairs of your head; but do love Him, love the blessed Son of God, your ever tender friend. Let your intellect be exercised concerning the Lord Jesus.
Turn over and over by meditation what you read. Do not be lettermen— do not stop at the surface; dive into the depths! Be not as the swallow, which touches the brook with her wing, but as the fish, which penetrates the lowest wave.
In what scales shall we weigh Him? Be it so, if your understanding cannot comprehend, let your affections apprehend; and if your spirit cannot compass the Lord Jesus in the arms of its understanding, let it embrace Him in the arms of your affection. Oh, beloved, here is blessed Christmas work for you, if, like Mary, you lay up all these things in your heart and ponder upon them.
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen. The excerpt is from Charles Spurgeon’s sermon, “Holy Work for Christmas,” delivered Dec. 24, 1865 at the Metropolitan Tabernacle in London.
