In the ancient world, the judgment seat was that on which a Roman governor would sit while considering a case, the seat from which the magistrate would render judgment.
In Acts 18, Paul stood before the judgment seat of Gallio in Corinth. So, too, will all Christians stand before the judgment seat of Christ.
Can you see that judgment seat now? No. In faith, we seek to please the Lord.
And walking by faith, toward the hope of the resurrection, is a serious charge.
What the famous 19th century preacher Charles Spurgeon preached:
Time shall soon be over. Eternity must soon begin. Death is hurrying onward. The pale horse at his utmost speed is coming to every inhabitant of this earth. The arrow of death is fitted to the string and soon it shall be sent home. Man’s heart is the target.
Then, after death, comes the judgment. The dread judgment shall soon commence. The trumpet of the archangel shall awake the sleeping myriads and, standing on their feet, they shall confront the God against whom they have sinned.
I think I see the scales hanging in heaven—so massive that none but the hand of Deity can uphold them. Let me cast my eyes upward and think of that hour when I must myself enter those scales and be weighed once and for all. Come; let me speak for each man present.
Those scales yonder are exact. I may deceive my fellows, here, but deceive God I cannot.
I may be weighed in the balances of earth which shall give but a partial verdict and so commit myself to a false idea that I am what I am not—that I am hopeful when I am hopeless—but those scales are true. There are no means, whatever, of flattering them into a false declaration.
They will cry aloud and spare not. When I get there, the voice of flattery shall be changed into the voice of honesty. Here, I may go daily crying, “Peace, peace, when there is no peace.”
But there, the naked truth of God shall startle me and not a single word of consolation shall be given me that is not true. Let me, therefore, ponder the fact that those scales are exactly true and cannot be deceived. Let me remember, also, that whether I will or not, into those scales I must go. God will not take me on my profession.
I may bring my witnesses with me—I may bring my minister and the deacons of the church to give me a character which might be thought all-sufficient among men, but God will tolerate no subterfuge. Into the scales He will put me—do, what I may— whatever the opinion of others may be of me and whatever my own profession. And let me remember, too, that I must be altogether weighed in the scales.
I cannot hope that God will weigh my head and pass over my heart—that because I have correct notions of doctrine, therefore He will forget that my heart is impure, or my hands guilty of iniquity.
My all must be cast into the scales.
Come, let me stretch my imagination and picture myself about to be put into those scales.
Shall I be able to walk boldly up and enter them, knowing whom I have believed and being persuaded that the blood of Christ and His perfect righteousness shall bear me harmless through it all? Or shall I be dragged with terror and dismay?
When the angel comes and says, “You must enter,” shall I bend my knees and cry, “Oh, it is all right,” or shall I seek to escape? Now, thrust into the scale, do I see myself waiting for one solemn moment? My feet have touched the bottom of the scales and there stand those everlasting weights and now which way are they turned?
Which way shall it be?
Do I descend in the scale with joy and delight, being found, through Jesus’ righteousness to be full weight and so accepted?
Or must I rise, light, frivolous, unsound in all my fancied hopes—and kick the beam? Oh, shall it be that I must go where the rough hands of vengeance shall seize and drag me downward into fell despair? Can you picture the moments of suspense? I can see a poor man standing on the drop with the rope round his neck and oh, what an instant of apprehension must that be.
What thoughts of horror must float through his soul. How must a world of misery be compressed into a second? But O, my hearers, there is still a far more terrible moment for you who are Godless, Christless, careless—who have made a profession of religion and yet have it not in your hearts.
I see you in the scales, but what shall we say? The wailings of hell seem not sufficient to express your misery. In the scales without Christ.
Not long before you shall be in the jaws of hell without pity and without compassion.
O, my dear hearers, if you could hope to get to heaven without being weighed—if God would believe what you say without testing you—I would not dare admit asking you this morning to ascertain the state of your own hearts.
But, if God will try you, try yourselves. If He will judge you, judge your own hearts.
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen, and pastoral intern at Church of the Redeemer in West Monroe. The excerpt is from Charles Spurgeon’s sermon, “The scales of judgment,” delivered on June 12, 1859 at the Music Hall in Royal Surrey Gardens.
