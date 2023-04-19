I recently saw someone wearing a T-shirt that said, “I am a harmless atheist,” which is absurd. Utterly absurd.
“Well, I’m not harming anybody,” they say. “In fact,” they say, “I don’t want harm to come to anyone.”
But the unbeliever’s profession of harmlessness, of peaceableness, is the seductress’ claim she has made her daily sacrifices; the unbeliever’s peaceableness is her invitation for you to descend into the depths of Sheol.
What is harm? True harm is the destruction and death which will consume you if you do not cling to Jesus and His people; true harm is being isolated from God. Do not seek that isolation willingly or keep company with those who do.
For is there any goodness apart from Him? None. There is nothing good, there is no one good, apart from God.
Is there any peace apart from Him? I tell you, there is none. And because the harmless, so-called peaceable unbeliever despises God, they will despise you, too.
What the famous 19th century preacher Charles Spurgeon preached:
There are again the scales of temptation.
Many and many a man seems for a time to run well. But it is temptation that tries the Christian. In your business you are now honest and upright, but suppose a speculation crosses your path which involve but a very slight departure from the high standard of Christianity and, indeed, would not involve any departure from the low standard which your fellow tradesmen follow?
Do you think you would be able to say, “How can I do this great wickedness and sin against God?”
Could you say, “Should such a man as I do this? Shall I hasten to be rich, for if I do, I shall not be innocent?”
How has it been with you? You have had your trials. There has been an opportunity of making a little—have you taken it? Has God enabled you to endure when tempted, whether to unlawful gain, or to lustful pleasure, or to pride and vanity?
Have you been enabled to stand against all these and to say, “Get you behind me, Satan, for you savor not the things which are of God, but those which are of man and of sin”?
How have you stood the test of temptation?
If you have never been tempted, you know nothing about this. How can we tell the worthiness of the ship till she has been at sea in the storm? You cannot know what you are till you have been through the practical test of everyday life. How, then, has it been with you?
Have you been weighed in the balance and have you been enabled to say, “I know through divine grace I have been kept in the hour of temptation, and with the temptation, the Lord has always sent a way of escape. And here, I am glorying in His grace. I cannot rest in myself, but still I can say, ‘I am truly His.’ The work within me is not of man, neither by man—it is the work of the Spirit. I have found succor and support when my heart and my flesh have failed me”?
Do not let your eternal state be a matter of suspicion or doubt.
While God is thundering on high, may He thunder below in your souls. Be warned, my hearers, against self-deception. Be true to yourselves.
If God is God, serve Him and do it truly. If the devil is God, serve him and serve him honestly and serve him faithfully. But do not pretend to be serving God while you are really indifferent and careless about it.
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen, and pastoral intern at Church of the Redeemer in West Monroe. The excerpt is from Charles Spurgeon’s sermon, “The scales of judgment,” delivered on June 12, 1859 at the Music Hall in Royal Surrey Gardens.
