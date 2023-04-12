In the parable about the rich fool, Jesus said, “Take heed and beware of covetousness, for one’s breath does not consist in the abundance of the things he possesses” (Luke 12:13-21).
And it is particularly telling how, in this parable, the rich fool’s covetousness is buoyed by obtaining a bumper crop. Not once does he stop and give thanks to God, from whom all bounty is given.
Pay attention to what the rich fool says, over and over again, claiming the abundance as the fruit of his own hands: My crops, my barns, my crops, my goods, and finally—tragically—“my soul.”
Me, me, me.
The great sin of the rich fool in Jesus’s parable—the great sin of the nation of Israel whom the man represents—is that he has had seven years of plenty, if you will, and he decides he will simply eat, drink and be merry for the rest of his days.
The thought that he could perhaps use the bounty from those seven years of plenty to feed others in seven years of want—such a thought never crossed his mind.
This is an easy temptation for us, too, especially in light of the materialism which governs American culture—to want material success and to consider such success a relief from our burdens: “If I get a bumper crop, just one major success, I can take it easy for the rest of my days and have no further responsibilities.”
That is the key part, is it not? Think of how we might joke about winning the lottery: The desire to be full, without any thought for the rule of God.
And that is covetousness, to be full and deny God and say, “Who is Yahweh?” That sounds extreme but the rich fool’s statement in the parable makes it clear how easily we fall into this: He says, “Soul, you have many goods laid up for many years; why don’t you take it easy?”
In the Lord’s Prayer, we pray as our Lord Jesus Christ taught us, to give us this day our daily bread. Remember Agur in Proverbs 30:7-9: “Give me neither poverty nor riches; feed me with the food allotted to me.”
Remember Agur and ask yourself: Why should I need more than my daily bread? Why should I vex my soul over anything more than that?
What the famous 19th century preacher Charles Spurgeon preached:
Another set of scales there is, too, of an opposite color. Those I have described are painted black.
These are of golden hue. They are the scales of prosperity. Many a man has endured the chills of poverty who could not endure sunny weather. Some men’s religion is very much like the palace of the queen of Russia which had been built out of solid slabs of ice.
It could stand the frost—the roughest breeze could not destroy it. The sharp touch of winter could not devour it. They but strengthened and made it more lasting. But summer melted it all away, and where once were the halls of revelry, nothing remained but the black rolling river.
How many have been destroyed by prosperity? The fumes of popularity have turned the brains of many a man.
The adulation of multitudes has laid thousands low. Popular applause has its foot in the sand, even when it has its head among the stars. Many have I known who in a cottage seemed to fear God, but in a mansion have forgotten Him.
When their daily bread was earned with the sweat of their brow, then it was they served the Lord and went up to His house with gladness.
But their seeming religion all departed when their flocks and herds increased and their gold and silver was multiplied. It is no easy thing to stand the trial of prosperity. You know the old fable—I will just put it in a Christian light.
When the winds of affliction blow on a Christian’s head, he just pulls around him the cloak of heavenly consolation and girds his religion about him all the tighter for the fury of the storm.
But when the sun of prosperity shines on him, the traveler grows warm and full of delight and pleasure—he ungirds his cloak and lays it aside—so that what the storms of affliction never could accomplish, the soft hand and the witchery of prosperity has been able to perform. It has loosed the loins of many a mighty man.
It has been the Delilah that has shorn the locks and taken away the strength of many a Samson.
But shall we be able to say, after passing through prosperity, “This is not my rest; this is not my God. Let Him give me what He may, I will thank Him for it, yet will I rejoice in the Giver rather than the gift. I will say unto the Lord, You only are my rest.”
It is well if you can come out of these scales enabled honestly to hope that you are not found wanting.
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen, and pastoral intern at Church of the Redeemer in West Monroe. The excerpt is from Charles Spurgeon’s sermon, “The scales of judgment,” delivered on June 12, 1859 at the Music Hall in Royal Surrey Gardens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.