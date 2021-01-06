Editor’s Note: The “For the Ages” column reprints sermons and writings from notable Christian figures like Charles Spurgeon that remain relevant to current times and challenges.
Nebuchadnezzar, chosen by God as the king of kings, looked at the kingdom of Babylon and esteemed its greatness as the fruit of his hand, of his own might and power.
He couldn’t even finish making this declaration before a voice from heaven interrupted him and ousted him as emperor of the world. Nebuchadnezzar was driven away from all men and dwelt with the beasts, living like them and “eating grass like cattle.”
His sense didn’t return to him until he lifted his eyes to the heavens and blessed God, praising him and honoring him as the “Most High,” the ruler whose dominion is an “everlasting dominion.” And who on earth, the new and restored Nebuchadnezzar said, can stay God’s hand or question him?
If we cannot claim majesty and honor by the strength of our own might, we also cannot shrink from the suffering which God has ordained by His might for our sanctification and his glory. That’s what Charles Spurgeon told his congregation in the late 19th century, while expounding on the fourth chapter of the Book of Daniel.
What Spurgeon preached to them:
Nebuchadnezzar had been among the greatest and proudest of men; he suddenly fell into the condition of a grass-eating ox, by losing his reason; and upon being restored, he acknowledged publicly the hand of the Most High.
Of God, Nebuchadnezzar acknowledged the God whom we serve not only exists, but reigns: “Whose dominion is an everlasting dominion, and His kingdom is from generation to generation.”
Everywhere He is the reigning God—reigning when Pharaoh said, “Who is Jehovah, that I should obey Him?” as much as when Miriam took her timbrel, and said, “Sing unto the Lord, for He has triumphed gloriously.”
He was reigning when Scribe and Pharisee, Jew and Roman, nailed His only-begotten Son to the cross, as much as when the angelic cohorts shouted in triumph, “Lift up your heads, O you gates, and be you lift up, you everlasting doors, that the King of glory may come in.”
He is reigning amid all the calamities which sweep the globe as much as He shall be in the halcyon days of peace; never is the throne vacant, never is the scepter laid aside; Jehovah is always King, and shall be King forever and forever.
He so arranges all things that apparently without effort the government of providence embraces all interests, wrongs none, but yields justice to all. Men are so little in the way of God that He never finds it necessary to perpetrate an injustice even on a single man, and He has never caused one solitary creature to suffer one unnecessary pang.
He may do what He wills, for none can stop Him. But He never wills to do in any case anything that is unjust, unholy, unmerciful, or in any way inconsistent with the perfection of His matchless character.
I never deny the free agency of man, or diminish his responsibility, but I dare never invest the free will of man with omnipotence, for this were to make man into a sort of God, an idolatry to be loathed.
If God does it all, and nothing happens apart from God, even the wickedness and cruelty of man being still overruled by Him, you may readily submit. How graciously and with what good face can you kiss the hand which smites you. The husband is gone to heaven, God took him. The property has melted, God has permitted it.
Which would you desire to have done on earth, your will or God’s will? If you are wise, you say, “Not my will, but Yours be done.” Then accept the ways of providence.
Since God appoints them, accept them with grateful praise. Herein is true sacrifice to God when we can say, “Though He slays me, yet will I trust in Him.”
We have received good at His hands, and we have blessed Him—heathen men and publicans might have done that; but if we receive evil and still bless Him, this is divine grace, this is the work of His Holy Spirit.
If we can bow before His crushing strokes, and feel that if the crushing of us by the weight of His hand will bring Him honor, we are content. This is true faith. Give us grace enough, O Lord, never to fail in our loyalty, but to be Your faithful servants even to sufferings’ bitterest end.
Sermon edited with preface by Paul McCoy, of Rayville, and Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen. The excerpt is from Charles Spurgeon’s sermon, “The Unconquerable King,” delivered at the Metropolitan Tabernacle in London on Sept. 4, 1870.
