If you do not love your neighbor as yourself, you do not know God.
When, in the Book of Leviticus, Yahweh commanded His people to love Him and to love their neighbor as Himself, He linked the two commands together.
And the apostle John, in his first epistle, explains the connection: “He who does not love does not know God, for God is love” (1 John 4:8, New King James Version).
And the God who is love is eternal, never-changing. His love is that way, too.
Far too often, we like to place conditions on the love we give, especially if someone has caused offense against us: “I love them, but I have no reason to be around them,” which is the same thing as saying, “I checked off the ‘love’ box but, if I had to actually be around So-and-So, I could not bring myself to love them the way I love myself.”
Do you not extend to yourself the benefit of a hundred doubts? Forgive and forget, and greet your neighbor as if you had met them for the first time, even if they have caused great offense. Pray for them, pray for great blessing on them.
Jesus prays for each one of us, and we cause Him innumerable offenses. He still greets us on Sunday as we had met the first time. He is praying for each one of us right now, interceding on our behalf, because He is love.
In sermon on John 17:20—“Neither pray I for these alone, but for them also who shall believe on me through their word”—the famous 19th century preacher Charles Spurgeon preached:
Jesus Christ would never pray for those whom He did not love. He is no hypocrite in His prayers. Some people are. Many prayers are not worth buying.
Indeed, they are not worth taking gratis—they are not prayers at all. I have heard some pray for their brethren in the ministry and at the same time they do not act with them, or for them.
We have seen many bow the knee in prayer for such-and-such a person and when they rise, their knees are unbent, but their hands are raised to strike the very person for whom they were praying.
We have too many hypocritical prayers that are good for nothing. We might roll many into a parcel and nobody would pick them up in the streets—they are worse than useless, they are absolutely wicked.
For a man to bend his knees and utter the hypocritical language of affection before God which he never feels in his heart, is little short of blaspheming God.
We must have very light thoughts of God when we try to deceive Him with such prayers as these.
But Jesus Christ never prayed a deceitful prayer. If He intercedes for any, He loves them. If He pleads for any, He has chosen them. If He asks His Father that they may be blessed, we are sure that He asks it from His heart. Christ’s prayers all come from His inmost soul.
You never hear Him mentioning anyone’s name before the throne whom He does not really love with an eternal affection.
Hence, then if Jesus Christ prayed for His people before they were called, and before they believed, and if His intercession implies love, He must have loved His people before they believed on Him.
This will very easily appear to you to be a doctrine of truth if we consider the Scriptures at large. Some men will talk against it as a wonderfully wicked doctrine. I refer to those who believe in creature merit and who imagine that we are “made children of God” by some act of our own.
But I think no sincere and earnest student of Scripture will ever believe that God commences to love His people when they begin to love
Him. Such a thought would be utterly inconsistent with the nature of God.
Do you not know that God is an eternal, self-existent Being, that to say He loves now, is, in fact, to say He always did love, since with God there is no past and can be no future? What we call past, present, and future, He wraps up in one eternal now.
And if you say that He loves you now, you thereby say that He loved you yesterday, He loved you in the past eternity, and He will love you forever—for now with God is past, present, and future.
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen. The excerpt is from Charles Spurgeon’s sermon, “Christ’s prayer for believers,” delivered on Aug. 29, 1855 at Unicorn Yard Chapel in Southwark.
