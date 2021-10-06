The criteria for esteeming a person’s honor depends on that person’s social and cultural context. As James Bowman has noted, honor among thieves does not mean the same thing as honor among police officers.
The temptation for Christians, then, is to gain honor in a context apart from God or to grasp for a highly exalted reputation with someone other than God. Such a temptation may even arise in the heart of a Christian among other believers: “Let my fellow believers see my good works.”
Such people, Jesus says, have their reward (Matthew 6).
No, instead, we should strive to be like Him who “poured out Himself” and “humbled Himself and became obedient to death.”
Therefore, “let nothing be done through selfish ambition or conceit, but in lowliness of mind let each esteem others better than himself” (Philippians 2:3, New King James Version).
What the famous 19th century preacher, Charles Spurgeon, preached to his congregation:
A certain king had a minstrel, and he bade him play before him. It was a day of high feasting; the cups were flowing, and many great guests were assembled. The minstrel laid his fingers among the strings of his harp and woke them all to the sweetest melody, but the hymn was to the glory of him.
It was a celebration of the exploits of song which the bard had himself performed.
When the feast was over the harpist said to the monarch, “Oh King, give me my reward; let the minstrel be paid.”
And the king said, “You have sung unto yourself; pay yourself; your own praises were your theme; be yourself the paymaster.”
He cried, “Did I not sing sweetly? O, King, give me the gold.”
But the king replied, “So much the worse for your pride that you should lavish such sweetness upon yourself.”
That is a singular text in Hosea—“Israel is an empty vine; he brings forth fruit unto himself.” There was fruit, only it was brought forth to him, which before God is emptiness.
Take care of ostentation. Be ready to serve God when none can see you. Prefer not to let your right hand know what your left hand does. Shun the very thought of getting a market for your own honor. Go behind the wall and serve your Master, sooner than sound the trumpet before you in the streets.
When Mr. Morrison, the Missionary to China, needed an assistant, Mr. Milne, afterwards the celebrated Dr. Milne, offered himself.
As soon as the examiners had talked with him, they saw that his heart was right enough, but he had a clownish look and a dullness of expression.
When the youth was gone out of the room, one of the examiners said, “He is scarcely a proper person to send, we need a man of greater intellect.”
At last they agreed that they had better send him as a servant, the servant of the mission, to do the work of the household, clean Dr. Morrison’s boots, and such like things, I suppose.
So, Dr. Phillip was requested to communicate this to him, and he told him that the committee did not feel he was qualified to go as a Missionary, would he mind going as a servant?
The youth’s eye sparkled and he said, “It is too much honor for me even if I am but a hewer of wood, and a drawer of water for the Lord my God.”
And thus he went forth, and afterwards, as you know, became one of the most useful of missionaries.
How many a man would have said, “Gentlemen, I did not come for that; this is treating me with a lack of respect. Surely you do not know who I am, or else you would not suppose for a moment that I would be willing to be a mere drudge and menial servant.”
They know not the Lord who only desire His service for the honor which it brings, but they have their hearts right before Him who want no honor for themselves, but only desire that His name may be extolled above the hills, that He may be made famous in the earth.
Did you ever hear of a pen that after a book had been written, required its own name placed at the bottom? It was enough for the real author to be known; what did it matter whether it was a gold pen, or a steel pen, or a quill pen that wrote it?
So you and I are only God’s pens. He uses us and why ought we to care to be known? No, let the real author be known, for “We are His workmanship, created in Christ Jesus unto good works.”
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen. The excerpt is from Charles Spurgeon’s sermon, “God or self—which?” delivered on March 9, 1862 at the Metropolitan Tabernacle in London.
