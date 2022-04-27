If through His death, burial and resurrection, Jesus Christ has defeated death and secured for us entrance into eternal life, what’s the point of this life right now?
Anticipating a similar question, Martin Luther, that Protestant Reformer in the 16th century, asks, “Is there nothing else in store for the Christian but to die and be buried?”
The point, for Luther, is simple. God gave us life, and through His Son, He gives us more life. We are freed from the power of sin and the death of this natural body is nothing but a gentle sleep after which we shall awake from this life unto more life.
Since that is true, we have no option but to conduct ourselves as the resurrected Jesus Christ: eating with one another, explaining the Scriptures to others, witnessing to the church’s persecutors—carrying out the ministry begun by the apostles in Luke’s account of the Acts of the Apostles.
It’s good news.
What Martin Luther, that Protestant Reformer in the 16th century, preached:
Paul says, “Knowing this, that our old man was crucified”—that is, we know that, in soul and spirit, we are already dead unto sin—”that the body of sin might be done away.”
The meaning is: Because the body does not willingly and cheerfully follow the spirit, but resists and would fain linger in the old life of sin, it is already sentenced, compelled to follow and to be put to death that sin may be destroyed in it.
He does not say that the body is destroyed as soon as a man has been baptized and is become a Christian, but that the body of sin is destroyed.
The body which before was obstinate and disobedient to the spirit is now changed; it is no longer a body of sin but of righteousness and newness of life. So he adds, “that we should no longer be in bondage to sin.”
“But if we died with Christ, we believe that we shall also live with him; knowing that Christ being raised from the dead dieth no more; death no more hath dominion over him. For the death that he died, he died unto sin once; but the life that he liveth, he liveth unto God.”
Here he leads us out of the death and grave of sin to the resurrection of spirit and body. When we die—spiritually unto sin, and physically to the world and self—what doth it profit us? Is there nothing else in store for the Christian but to die and be buried?
By all means yes, he says; we are sure by faith that we also shall live, even as Christ rose from death and the grave and lives.
For we have died with him, or, as stated above, “we have become united with him in the likeness of his death.”
By his death he has destroyed our sin and death; therefore we share in his resurrection and life. There shall be no more sin and death in our spirit or body, just as there is no more death in him. Christ, having once died and been raised again, dieth no more.
There is nothing to die for. He has accomplished everything. He has destroyed the sin for which he died, and has swallowed up death in victory.
And that he now lives means that he lives in everlasting righteousness, life and majesty. So, when ye have once passed through both deaths, the spiritual death unto sin and the gentle death of the body, death can no more touch you, no more reign over you.
This, then, is our comfort for the timidity of the poor, weak flesh which still shudders at death. If thou art a Christian, then know that thy Lord Jesus Christ, being raised from the dead, dieth no more; death hath no more dominion over him.
Therefore, death hath no more dominion over thee, who art baptized into him. Satan is defied and dared to try all his powers and terrors on Christ; for we are assured, “Death no more hath dominion over him.”
Death may awaken anger, malice, melancholy, fear and terror in our poor, weak flesh, but it hath no more dominion over Christ. On the contrary, death must submit to the dominion of Christ, in his own person and in us.
We have died unto sin; that is, we have been redeemed from the sting and power, the control, of death.
Christ has fully accomplished the work by which he obtained power over death, and has bestowed that power upon us, that in him we should reign over death. So Paul says in conclusion: “Even so reckon ye also yourselves to be dead unto sin, but alive unto God in Christ Jesus.”
“Reckon ye also yourselves,” he says. Ye, as Christians, should be conscious of these things, and should conduct yourselves in all your walk and conversation as those who are dead to sin and who give evidence of it to the world.
Ye shall not serve sin, shall not follow after it, as if it had dominion over you.
Ye shall live in newness of life, which means that ye shall lead a godly life, inwardly by faith and outwardly in your conduct; ye shall have power over sin until the flesh—the body—shall at last fall asleep, and thus both deaths be accomplished in you.
Then there will remain nothing but life—no terror or fear of death and no more of its dominion.
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen. The excerpt is from Martin Luther’s “Epistle Sermons,” Trinity Sunday to Advent, translated by John Nicholas Lenker and published by The Luther Press in 1909.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.