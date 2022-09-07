Forgiveness, preached the famous 19th century minister Charles Spurgeon, is the perfect pardon which blots out every sin—all gone at once.
And it is only in union to Jesus Christ that we gain this eternal pardon, never to be laid against our charge again “like the Egyptians in the Red Sea.” Just like Pharaoh’s army, our sins are laid to rest under great depths.
What Spurgeon preached:
I heard one man say of his fellow, the other day, when the two had disagreed, and I had tried to make it right, “Yes, I forgive him, but—.” That is not how God puts it. He has no “buts” in His forgiveness. You sometimes say, “Yes, I forgive him, but I will never trust him again.”
Not so the Lord, you make a clean breast in confession, and He will give you a clean breast by absolution. He will put all the sins you have committed so wholly away that they shall not be remembered against you any more forever.
And this pardon is instantaneous. You know that it takes but a moment to receipt a bill when the debt is paid, and Jesus Christ has paid the debt of every believer, and all that is to be done is for God to give you the receipt, to write in your heart the word “justified,” and this He does in a moment.
When I think of the nature of this pardon, putting away all sin in a moment, and all the consequences of sin, I feel as if I would that we had a choir of angels here, that they might sing, “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, goodwill toward men.”
Consider too, dear friends, not only the pardon itself, but the person to whom it is sent. Remember that it is sent to you. Not to the fallen angels, they were greater than you, but when they fell, they fell without a hope of being restored to the favor of God.
It is not sent to the damned in hell. Oh, what would they not give for it? How would they stretch forward—how would they catch every word.
Though they have been there but one moment, they know more of God’s wrath than you and I do, and oh, how they would prize the presentation of eternal life in Christ Jesus.
It is not sent to them, but it is sent to you. You know what you have been, you know something about the hardness of your heart, and the sinfulness of your past life, yet God sends this message to you, “There is forgiveness.”
And I want you to remember who it is that sends the forgiveness.
It is the God whom you have offended, that very God whom you may have cursed, whose Sabbath you have broken, whose Book you have despised, at whose ministers you have laughed, and whose servants you have persecuted, yet He says, even He, “There is forgiveness.”
And lest you should doubt it, He takes a solemn oath before you all, and God never swears without there is need for it, and thus He swears, “As I live, saith the LORD God, I have no pleasure in the death of the wicked; but that the wicked turn from his way and live.”
What more can we ask than this? Admire and be attracted by the pardon when you think of who it is that sends it.
Consider too, how it comes to you, and by what channel. It comes through the wounds of your best Friend, through the sufferings of Him who gave His back to the smiters, and His cheeks to them that plucked off the hair.
“He was despised and rejected of men; a man of sorrows, and acquainted with grief, and we hid as it were, our faces from him; he was despised, and we esteemed him not. Surely he hath borne our griefs, and carried our sorrows.”
O sinner, will you not be only too glad to lay hold of that which comes to you through so divine a channel which is marked with the heart’s blood of One who is the Friend of sinners even unto death?
And then, I pray you to remember that if you do not receive this forgiveness which is preached unto you, there is no other way under heaven by which you can be saved.
Enter by this door, or stand shivering without forever, bow the knee, and kiss the Son, or else He will break you in pieces with His rod, as men break potters’ vessels.
“Turn ye, turn ye from your evil ways, for why will ye die, O house of Israel?” But if you reject this pardon of God, you write your own death warrants, and prepare the noose that is to be your souls’ destruction.
I would to God that I had such powers of persuasion that I might induce you to lay hold of this precious pardon that God presents to you. I know that my pleadings are useless unless the Spirit of God shall be pleading too, but many, many times in this house, while I have been talking about the full, rich grace of God, some poor soul has felt that there was a message from God to it, and I trust, I hope it may be so tonight.
Remember that in the message of mercy, I am authorized to leave out none, I am told to preach it to every creature under heaven, and I do.
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen, and pastoral intern at Church of the Redeemer in West Monroe. The excerpt is from Charles Spurgeon’s sermon, “Forgiveness,” delivered on Jan. 25, 1906 at the Metropolitan Tabernacle in London.
