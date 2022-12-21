Why did the crowd in Acts 7 gnash their teeth and murder the martyr Stephen?
Because Stephen, who was given a vision of the highest heavens, had the audacity—can you believe it?—to say He saw Jesus, the Son of Man, standing at the right hand of God.
In other words, Stephen saw that Jesus was indeed the Messiah, the Prince of Peace, and that He had ascended to that position of authority. Stephen declared that Jesus is King.
That is the truth we celebrate at Christmas—the birth of a king, of whose government and peace there shall be no end.
Jesus is King now—right now. He is not planning to take His throne at some other time. The child was actually born, and He suffered death, rose again and ascended into the heavens to take His seat at the right hand of God. All authority has been given to Him—not because He will one day come to claim that authority, but He actually has ordered and established judgment and justice now.
He is King. He reigns now. Christians ought to live like it. The people who murder God’s witnesses know it and live like it. Why don’t we?
“For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counseller, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace. Of the increase of his government and peace there shall be no end, upon the throne of David, and upon his kingdom, to order it, and to establish it with judgment and with justice from henceforth even for ever. The zeal of Yahweh of hosts will perform this” (Isaiah 9:6-7, King James Version).
What the famous 19th century minister Charles Spurgeon preached:
I recollect that the thoughts which passed through my mind, when I was starting in life, were something like these.
I distrusted self-guidance, for I saw how unsafe it was. I have told you before that I knew one who was at school with me, who used to be held up as a pattern and example to me—such a good boy, such an excellent young man.
He came to London, but within a few weeks, London was too much for him, and I saw him come home in disgrace, his employer would not have such a fellow in his house.
Then I said to myself, “That may be my experience if I trust to myself. I should not like to begin life, away from home, in disgrace, to continue it in dishonor, and to die with everybody feeling that it was a relief to the world when I was gone,” so I said to myself, “By what means can I ensure my character? Can I get a guarantee that I shall be kept?”
And when I turned to this blessed Book and found that the Lord Jesus Christ had promised to keep those who committed themselves unto Him, I accepted Him upon this ground, as well as upon others, that He was able to keep that which I had committed unto Him until the great day of His appearing.
In that sense, my prayer was, “‘Give me a king,’—somebody who will take charge of me, care for me, and protect me.”
And I believe that such a cry as that is a very wise one for any young man to utter, and also for anyone else who has not yet owned the Lord Jesus Christ as King.
Once more concerning this cry of nature, it often comes up as the result of experience.
Ah, how little do we learn except as we go to school to Dame Experience, who raps us on the knuckles very hard!
When a man discovers, to his surprise, that he has played the fool, as soon as he becomes wiser, he says, “Give me a king.” How many a man, who has made shipwreck of his life and has only discovered it when he has been upon the rocks, has at last cried, “Oh, that some strength greater than my own, had saved me from this ruin!”
I have known men, when they have been under a sense of danger—when they have seen death approaching—begin to cry, “‘Give me a king’—one who can fight the last enemy for me—one who can ensure my safety when I pass through the valley of death shade.”
This experience, too, sometimes makes a man feel the weight of responsibility. He says, “How can I bear it?” And he wants someone who is his superior—someone who will tell him what to do so that, when he does it, the responsibility will no longer be with himself.
Have not many of you who are without Christ felt a desire to have somebody with whom you could leave your responsibilities?
Well, this is just what the Christian finds in Christ—that he can bring all the difficulties in his life to his great Lord and King, and leave them there, and find in his King, when he obeys Him, the promise that in obedience shall be the path of safety.
It is a blessed thing to have such a King. When we have once yielded ourselves to Him, our care is ended, and we are at peace.
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen, and pastoral intern at Church of the Redeemer in West Monroe. The excerpt is from Charles Spurgeon’s sermon, “Theocracy,” delivered on Sept. 23, 1877 at the Metropolitan Tabernacle in London.
