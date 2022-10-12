Worshiping God on Sunday means singing praise to a God you cannot see with your own eyeballs.
Worshiping God on Sunday with a service that is steeped in the Word of God, building a church community where the Word of God is cherished and murmured, where psalms are sung—liturgy, your public service poses a serious, serious risk of shaping you.
You may not see the results. Maybe you see the results of such shaping in the lives of your children. Maybe a little. But you’re going to have faith that a Bible-heavy liturgy will make the earth more like heaven, because it absolutely will.
By His Word, He teaches us to wait until we are absent from the body and at home with the Lord before we stand before His face, before we see His form. Don’t try to manipulate God’s presence by making a carving or a likeness and bowing to it here.
By His Word, He charges us with keeping our worship simple, not adding gestures and rituals that we think makes worship more special because we can see special things happening.
Grasping the fruit of wisdom, of discernment from the Tree of the Knowledge of Good and Evil is exactly the kind of weak and impatient faith which Adam and Eve demonstrated in the Garden.
‘Then the serpent said to the woman, “You will not surely die. For God knows that in the day you eat of it your eyes will be opened, and you will be like God, knowing good and evil.” So when the woman saw that the tree was good for food, that it was pleasant to the eyes, and a tree desirable to make one wise, she took of its fruit and ate. She also gave to her husband with her, and he ate’ (Genesis 2:4-6, New King James Version).
As a leader, you will be called on to respond quickly, to do something right now; to “make things happen” or else people will think you’re not doing anything at all. And in many scenarios, you need to disregard that serpent-speech. Don’t take the shortcut as Adam and Eve did.
Don’t rely on your sight. Eve saw the fruit but she ignored the Word of God, the Word which said you must not eat of this tree or touch it, or you shall die.
The famous 19th century minister Charles Spurgeon taught that we must be careful about who we follow as our leader. Our leaders must be devoted to the Word of God above all else. There is no other option, else all are blind.
What Spurgeon preached:
And mark, the pupil does not go beyond the tutor, nor does the man who submits to be led go beyond his guide. Such a case is very rarely found.
Indeed, I may say, never, for when the one who is led goes beyond his leader, he is not, in truth, led any longer—rarely enough does it ever come to that.
Men, if they outstrip their leaders, generally do so in the wrong direction. They seldom exaggerate their virtues— those they frequently omit—they usually exaggerate peculiarities, follies, failings, and faults.
It is said that in the court of Richard III, because the king was round-shouldered, the courtiers gradually became humpbacked.
And we have seen a whole country idiotic enough, not in the last century, but in this century, to have almost all its women limping because a popular princess was afflicted with a temporary lameness. It is the way of mankind.
They imitate each other as if by instinct. This is the only excuse I know of for Darwin’s theory of our having descended from the ape.
Imitativeness is well developed in us, but if left to itself, it works with a bias the wrong way and the imitation is most forcible in the direction of deformity and defect.
In music, painting, poetry, and literature, men of a school seldom excel their master, or, if they do, they leave him.
But the habit is to perpetrate the master’s mannerisms and weaknesses. It is even more so in the art of living.
Young men, in the task of choosing a master for your faith, I beseech you be careful to have none but the best, for you will not excel, but rather fall behind the master you follow.
You are choosing a leader—choose one who knows the road—for if he has made some blunders, you will make ten times as many, and in all probability, you will exaggerate each one of his mistakes.
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen, and pastoral intern at Church of the Redeemer in West Monroe. The excerpt is from Charles Spurgeon’s sermon, “The Choice of a Leader,” delivered on Aug. 1, 1875 at the Metropolitan Tabernacle in London.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.