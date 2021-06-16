In the moments before his death at the hands of a mob, Stephen looked into heaven and saw the glory of God and Jesus standing at the right hand of God.
Even amid the horrifying trial of being driven out and stoned to death, Stephen is described as “full of the Holy Spirit.” As striking proof of the Holy Spirit’s presence, Stephen intercedes, like Moses, for the stiff-necked people killing him: “Lord, do not hold this sin against them!”
Stephen, the first martyr, preached the truth and received consolation and imitated the Savior in His suffering and compassion.
We should encourage our brothers and sisters, those called to suffer for the name of Jesus Christ, to remain steadfast in the Holy Spirit. May we see Jesus at the right hand of God.
When facing persecution and death, trust the promise you will see Jesus at the right hand of God.
What John Calvin, the 16th century French reformer in Geneva, Switzerland, preached on the subject:
Let us now consider God’s declaration that He would fulfill His promise to provide consolation. It is, that He will so sustain us by the energy of His Spirit that our enemies, do what they may, even with Satan at their head, will gain no advantage over us.
And we see how He displays His gifts in such an emergency; for the invincible constancy which appears in the martyrs abundantly and beautifully demonstrates that God works in them mightily.
In persecution there are two things grievous to the flesh, the vituperation and insult of men, and the tortures which the body suffers.
Now, God promises to hold out His hand to us so effectually, that we shall overcome both by patience. What He thus tells us He confirms by fact.
Let us take this buckler, then, to ward off all fears by which we are assailed, and let us not confine the working of the Holy Spirit within such narrow limits as to suppose that He will not easily defeat all the cruelties of men.
Of this we have had, among other examples, one which is particularly memorable. A young man who once lived with us here, having been apprehended in the town of Tournay, was condemned to have his head cut off if he recanted, and to be burned alive if he continued steadfast to his purpose.
When asked what he meant to do, he replied simply, “He who will give me grace to die patiently for His name, will surely give me grace to bear the fire.”
We ought to take this expression not as that of a mortal man, but as that of the Holy Spirit, to assure us that God is not less powerful to strengthen us, and render us victorious over tortures, than to make us submit willingly to a milder death.
Moreover, we oftentimes see what firmness he gives to unhappy malefactors who suffer for their crimes. I speak not of the hardened, but of those who derive consolation from the grace of Jesus Christ, and by His means, with a peaceful heart, undergo the most grievous punishment which can be inflicted.
One beautiful instance is seen in the thief who was converted at the death of our Lord.
Will God, who thus powerfully assists poor criminals when enduring the punishment of their misdeeds, be so wanting to His own people, while fighting for His cause, as not to give them invincible courage?
The next point for consideration in the promises which God gives His martyrs is, the fruit which they ought to hope for from their sufferings, and in the end, if need be, from their death.
Now, this fruit is, that after having glorified His Name—after having edified the Church by their constancy—they, will be gathered together with the Lord Jesus into His immortal glory. But as we have above spoken of this at some length, it is enough here to recall it to remembrance.
Let believers, then, learn to lift up their heads towards the crown of glory and immortality to which God invites them, thus they may not feel reluctant to quit the present life for such a recompense.
To feel well assured of this inestimable blessing, let them have always before their eyes the conformity which they thus have to our Lord Jesus Christ.
Let them behold death in the midst of life, just as He, by the reproach of the cross, attained to the glorious resurrection, wherein consists all our felicity, joy, and triumph.
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen. The excerpt is from John Calvin’s sermon, “Enduring persecution for Christ.”
