It is truly striking that the sons of Asaph were set apart for singing and making music in Solomon’s Temple and are described in 1 Chronicles 25:1-3 as those “who prophesy with harps, stringed instruments, and cymbals...who prophesied with a harp to give thanks and to praise Yahweh.”
But if we paid close attention to prophecy in the Bible, the connection to singing—especially singing God’s Word—or the connection between the Holy Spirit and music would not appear so odd. The Bible shows us we cannot restrict the meaning of “prophecy” to foretelling the future or making sounds that no one else can understand.
The Nativity narrative in Luke 1-2 shows us people who prophesy—they sing. Zechariah prophesies (Benedictus). Mary prophesies (Magnificat). Simeon prophesies (Nunc Dimittis). They sing songs, canticles preserved for us in the Gospel so that we may prophesy, too.
In Advent, we prepare for the coming of the Lord, but at Christmas, we celebrate the manifestation of Jesus Christ to the world. We should take out our stringed instruments—and someone grab those loud clanging cymbals—because it’s time to sing. It’s time to give thanks and praise Yahweh for His Salvation.
The famous 19th century preacher, Charles Spurgeon, was concerned about how we respond to the good news of the birth of the King: we may marvel and forget, or we may marvel and devote ourselves to loud adoration.
What Spurgeon preached to his congregation:
We set before you, now, another mode of keeping Christmas by holy wonder, admiration, and adoration. “And all they who heard it wondered at those things which were told them by the shepherds.” We shall have little to say of those persons who merely wondered, and did nothing more.
Many are set a wondering by the gospel. They are content to hear it, pleased to hear it—though not, to them, in itself something new—yet there are new ways of putting it, and they are glad to be refreshed with the variety.
The preacher’s voice is to them as the sound of one that gives a goodly tune upon an instrument. They are glad to listen; they are not skeptics; they do not quibble; they raise no difficulties, they just say to themselves, “It is an excellent gospel; it is a wonderful plan of salvation. Here is most astonishing love, most extraordinary condescension.”
But after holding up their hands and opening their mouths for about nine days, the wonder subsides, and they go their way and think no more about it.
There are many of you who are set to wondering whenever you see a work of God in your district. You hear of somebody converted who was a very extraordinary sinner, and you say, “It is very wonderful!”
Even the newspapers can afford a corner, at times, for very great and extraordinary works of God the Holy Spirit; but then all emotion ends— it is all wondering, and nothing more.
Now, I trust it will not be so with any of us—that we shall not think of the Savior and of the doctrines of the gospel, which He came to preach simply with amazement and astonishment, for this will work us but little good.
On the other hand, there is another mode of wondering which is akin to adoration, if it is not adoration, itself. I think it would be very difficult to draw a line between holy wonder and real worship, for when the soul is overwhelmed with the majesty of God’s glory, though it may not express itself in song, or even utter its voice with bowed head in humble prayer, yet it silently adores.
Let me suggest to you that holy wonder at what God has done should be very natural to you. That God should consider His fallen creature, man, and instead of sweeping him away with the broom of destruction, should devise a wonderful scheme for his redemption, and that He should, Himself, undertake to be man’s Redeemer, and to pay his ransom price, is, indeed, marvelous.
Probably it is most marvelous to you in its relation to yourself, that you should be redeemed by blood; that God should forsake the thrones and royalties above to suffer shamefully below for you. If you know yourself, you can never see any adequate motive or reason in your own flesh for such a deed as this.
Let your soul lose itself in wonder, for wonder, dear friends, is in this way a very practical emotion. Holy wonder will lead you to grateful worship; being astonished at what God has done, you will pour out your soul with astonishment at the foot of the golden throne with the song,
“Blessing, and honor, and glory, and majesty, and power, and dominion, and might be unto Him who sits on the throne, and does these great things for me.”
Filled with this wonder, it will cause you a godly watchfulness; you will be afraid to sin against such love as this. Feeling the presence of the mighty God in the gift of His dear Son, you will take off your shoes, because the place where you stand is holy ground.
You will be moved at the same time to a glorious hope.
It is not the wonder of the olden time, but the wonder of all time and the wonder of eternity. Let us, then, spend some choice hours of this festive season in holy wonder— such as will produce gratitude, worship, love, and confidence.
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen. The excerpt is from Charles Spurgeon’s sermon, “Holy Work for Christmas,” delivered Dec. 24, 1865 at the Metropolitan Tabernacle in London.
