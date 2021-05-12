If you listen to God, He may call you away from home and to strange places.
After all, Yahweh called Abram to leave his people and country in Ur. It was not until later that Yahweh changed Abram’s name to “Abraham,” the father of many nations.
We must still listen to God, who speaks to us through the Scriptures and through the faithful preaching of His Word.
And when we do, God may even call us to suffer, and we should count ourselves so lucky.
That’s the point John Calvin, the 16h century French reformer in Geneva, Switzerland, raised when he considered the testimony of all the martyrs, who like Jesus Christ and Stephen after him, have been persecuted and died.
What Calvin preached:
We now see the true method of preparing to suffer for the gospel.
It is more than strange that, though the light of God is shining more brightly than it ever did before, there is a lamentable want of zeal.
It is impossible to deny that it is our great shame, not to say fearful condemnation, that we have so well known the truth of God, and have so little courage to maintain it.
Above all, when we look to the martyrs of past times, may we detest our own cowardice.
The greater part of those were not persons much versed in Holy Scripture, so as to be able to dispute on all subjects.
They knew that there was one God, whom they behooved to worship and serve—that they had been redeemed by the blood of Jesus Christ, in order that they might place their confidence of salvation in Him and in His grace—and that, all the inventions of men being mere dross and rubbish, they ought to condemn all idolatries and superstitions.
In one word, their theology was in substance this—there is one God who created all the world, and declared His will to us by Moses and the prophets, and finally by Jesus Christ and His apostles; and we have one sole Redeemer, who purchased us by His blood, and by whose grace we hope to be saved: All the idols of the world are cursed, and deserve execration.
With a system embracing no other points than these, they went boldly to the flames, or to any other kind of death.
They did not go in twos or threes, but in such bands that the number of those who fell by the hands of tyrants is almost infinite.
Still, after all, there is scarcely a particle of zeal. When men manifest such indifference, it looks as if they were bent on provoking the vengeance of God.
What then should be done in order to inspire our breasts with true courage?
We have, in the first place, to consider how precious the confession of our faith is in the sight of God.
We little know how much God prizes it, if our life, which is nothing, is valued by us more highly. When it is so, we manifest a marvelous degree of stupidity.
We cannot save our life at the expense of our confession without acknowledging that we hold it in higher estimation than the honor of God and the salvation of our souls.
And what end can we find if it be not to honor God, and allow ourselves to be governed by Him, like children by good parents; so that after we have finished the journey of this corruptible life, we may be received into His eternal inheritance?
Such is the principal, indeed the sole end.
When we do not take it into account, and are intent on a brutish life, which is worse than a thousand deaths, what can we allege for our excuse? To live and not know why is unnatural.
To reject the causes for which we live, under the influence of a foolish longing for a respite of some few days, during which we are to live in the world, while separated from God—I know not how to name such infatuation and madness.
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen. The excerpt is from John Calvin’s sermon, “Enduring persecution for Christ.”
