The Second Commandment—or properly called the Second Word (in Hebrew, they are the Ten Words, not the Ten “Commandments”)—does not prohibit the making of pictures of scenes from the Bible and the like.
It does not even forbid art which depicts Jesus or God. The Second Word says, “you shall not make a carving or a likeness” and then clarifies, “you shall not bow to them nor serve them.”
The verb form for the Hebrew word for a “carving” is used in the Book of Exodus to refer to the “carving” or the hewing out of the stone tablets which Yahweh used to write the Ten Words with His own finger.
So, you don’t make a carving, you don’t make a thing for us to bow to or serve.
For we are ourselves carved out and hewn out earth which God writes on: You’re all handsome and lovely sacks of earth, and, like the sons of Israel, God has separated you, severed you from the peoples, and now God writes His word on your hearts of beating dust.
The Second Word prohibits not only idolatry but any kind of liturgical practice that seeks to worship God apart from how He has commanded us.
Obeying the Second Word means you must not try to approach God through any mediator except Jesus Christ, who is our one mediator, the Word of God (1 Timothy 2:5).
The 16th century German Reformer Martin Luther, was concerned about this kind of mediation—when a people bowed to and served things instead of the true and living God.
For serving and worshiping things, whether wood or gold, produces only anxiety and doubt because trusting in things requires more and more things. But Yahweh our God is one.
What Luther preached:
Paul speaks with particular plainness to the fault-finding and insolent cavilers against Christians and to other factious leaders when he says, “Ye were led away unto those dumb idols, howsoever ye might be led.”
Each believed and followed the devices of his own imagination or the popular choice. No man was able to teach anything certain and steadfast, anything to give the heart satisfaction and perfect security. They continually changed from one thing to another, accepting every new thing presented as real worship and true doctrine.
And the world, ever from the beginning, has had naught but dumb idols in the countless forms of worship offered to the numerous gods—gods which never existed, but of which images were made and to which divine honors were shown.
Worship has been rendered to the mere names of misfortune, disaster and disease, of all sorts; yes, to insects, and to garlic and onions even.
Yet, in the practice of all this idolatry, supposed to be evidence of great holiness, each one sacrificing to the idol of his choice—in it all no one could have the assurance of being heard and answered by his god. Men had no word or sign of the divine will or work; they possessed naught but a vain dream and delusion of the human imagination; man devised and made his own idols.
Previously, we suffered ourselves to be led just as we were directed by the names of God and the saints. I was myself a pious monk and priest, holding mass daily, wherein I worshiped St. Barbara, St. Anna, St. Christopher and others—more saints than the calendar mentions, some of whom no one knew anything about.
I had no knowledge of Christ, I knew not why I should find comfort in Him nor what I should expect of Him. I was as much afraid of Him as of the devil himself, regarding Him more a stern Judge than a Savior. How many shameful pilgrimages were made to dead idols of wood and stone, images of Mary and of the saints!
How many were the pilgrimages to the graves of the dead, and to bones called “holy relics”! These relics were mere open deception, devised by shameless impostors.
How many new saints, new brotherhoods, new psalms to Mary, and new rosaries and crowns did the monks daily invent?
In fact, everything each individual monk might dream of had to be a special form of worship, and no one inquired whether or not it was at all authorized by God’s Word.
When we had done all, we were uncertain that we had pleased God.
What was this sort of worship but a worship of dumb idols in the place of the living God—idols which could not talk with us and could not give any definite information or comfort, but left the people fettered and ruined with eternal doubts?
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen. Parker also is a pastoral intern at Church of the Redeemer in West Monroe. The excerpt is from “Epistle Sermons (Epiphany, Easter and Pentecost) translated by John Nicholas Lenker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.