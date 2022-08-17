But there is forgiveness with thee, that thou mayest be feared” (Psalm 130:4).
This is exceptionally good news: Yahweh promises not to hold our offenses against us when we seek Him and pledge ourselves to His Son, who died to cover our transgressions.
Yahweh is not a cruel judge but the psalmist still says Yahweh’s forgiveness is grounds to fear Him. Why fear? So that no one else may glory except in Him, who is the sole author of our salvation.
To Yahweh alone is all fear or reverence due, precisely because His mercy is to past beyond.
The famous 19th century preacher Charles Spurgeon, while preaching on Psalm 130:4, assured his listeners that God surely would not invite the repentance of sinful man but withhold that forgiveness so as to punish them instead.
What Spurgeon preached:
By way of assurance, O man. There is forgiveness for your sins, whatever they may have been.
However sinful your life may have been up until now, there is forgiveness with God even for you.
God’s bare Word ought to be enough for you, but since the Spirit of God and your conscience have shown you something of your sins, and since you will be desponding and full of doubts, it will be well for me to give you something more than the bare Word of God to make you confident there is forgiveness with Him.
Follow me, I pray you, back to the garden where your parents and mine first sinned. It was the greatest sin that was ever committed, with the exception of the murder of our Lord and Savior—the sin when Adam knowingly and wittingly rebelled against the one gentle command which his Master had given him as a sign of his obedience.
This was the mother-sin from which all other sins have sprung, the well from which the great river of iniquity, which drowned the world, first streamed.
What did the Lord say when this sin was committed? Did He lift His angry hand, and smite the guilty pair at once? Did He visit our first parents with a curse that withered them, and sent them down to their eternal portion in the pit?
He cursed, but it was the ground, He spoke in angry terms, but the serpent felt the weight thereof.
As for man, though God pronounced a sentence upon him that we call a curse, but which has been transformed into a blessing, yet He gave that matchless promise which is the mother of all promises, “The seed of the woman shall bruise the serpent’s head.”
In that one single promise that God Himself would provide a Deliverer by whom the tempter should be destroyed, and all his craft would be foiled, I see written as clearly as with a sunbeam that God meant to have mercy upon man. He would not talk about the seed of the woman bruising the serpent’s head if He had not intended something comforting for you and for me.
The fact, I say, that though He did drive our first parents out of Eden, He did not drive them down to hell—that though He did banish them from paradise, He did not immediately consign them to the flames of His wrath, that He did there and then give them a bright promise, which for many a hundred years was the only one that cheered the thick darkness of the fall—that fact alone should make you hope that there is forgiveness with God.
But what, I pray you, mean those many altars with lambs and bullocks smoking upon them, altars whose unhewn stones are dyed crimson with gore? Above all, what means that priestly man, wearing that bejeweled breastplate, who comes forward, in obedience to God, and offers every morning and evening a lamb?
Or what meaneth it that once in the year he produces a scapegoat, which carries the sins of the people into the wilderness? What means those rivers of blood and those mounds of ashes from the altar, if God does not forgive sin?
There can be no meaning whatever in all the long and gorgeous pageant of the Jewish religion unless it taught to every onlooker this great and solemn lesson, that though God is just, and blood must be shed, yet God is gracious, and accepts a substitute that the sinner may go free.
By all those smoking altars, and the blood of rams, and lambs, and goats, and bullocks, believe, O sinner, that God has found a ransom and a sacrifice, and that He, therefore, can and will pardon sin!
If you see these things dimly here, you will see them more clearly in another fact. Do you not know, O man, that God has commanded you to repent? The times of former ignorance God winked at, but now, He commands all men everywhere to repent. What for?
Surely He would not command us to repent, and then intend to punish us afterwards. It could not be possible that God would woo sinners to return to Him, and yet not intend to forgive them.
I cannot believe a theory so monstrous as that God would send His ministers, and send His own Book, and earnestly and affectionately invite sinners to turn from their evil ways and repent them of their sins, and yet intend, even if they did repent, to punish them on account of their iniquity. It cannot be.
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen. The excerpt is from Charles Spurgeon’s sermon, “Forgiveness,” delivered on Jan. 25, 1906 at the Metropolitan Tabernacle in London.
