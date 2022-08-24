Far too often we withhold forgiveness from others who have caused offense.
In our great pride, we have placed a limit on forgiveness despite enjoying the forgiveness of a multitude of sins committed against our heavenly Father.
When, in the Lord’s Prayer, we ask that God forgive us our sins as we forgive those who sin against us, we are invoking God’s perfect sense of justice. And that should give us pause when we hesitate to bestow forgiveness.
Forgive us our debts as we forgive those indebted to us. Simply put, this petition means we ask for God to forgive us our trespasses, our liability of sin only so far as we forgive others.
If you cannot forgive other people, why should you expect your heavenly father to forgive you?
Seek forgiveness; forgive liberally, completely.
That was the point driven home by the famous 19th century preacher Charles Spurgeon, when he preached on Psalm 130:4, “But there is forgiveness with thee, that thou mayest be feared.”
What Spurgeon preached:
Do you not know too, that God has commanded you to pray for forgiveness? What is the meaning of that prayer, “Forgive us our sins; for we also forgive every one that is indebted to us”?
Would Christ put these words into your mouth if there were no pardon? Would He teach you to ask for forgiveness if forgiveness were an impossibility?
Does God mock men? Does He teach beggars to beg when He intends to refuse? Does He bring you down on your knees that He may see you mourn, and laugh at your despair? Does He intend to see you rolling in the dust, girt with sackcloth and ashes, that He may afterwards put His iron heel upon your neck, and crush you to the lowest hell?
It is not possible. The God who commands you to repent, is just and merciful to forgive you your sins, and He who has bidden you seek His face has not said unto the seed of Jacob, “Seek ye me in vain.”
Moreover, sinner—and here we come to something clearer still—do you not know that Jesus died? Have you not heard the wondrous story, how the Son of God came down from heaven, and was made in the likeness of sinful flesh?
Do you not know that after thirty years of holy life, wherein He rendered perfect obedience to the divine law, and made it honorable, He took upon Himself the guilt, the crimes, the iniquities of a multitude that no man can number, for He bore the sins of many, and now He makes intercession for the transgressors?
See there, if you can dare to look amidst those moonlit olives, where upon the ground there kneels a man, nay, more, there kneels incarnate deity—what means it that His head, His hair, His garments are saturated with blood?
How came it that, on yonder ground, I see great clots of gore—whence come they? Come they from His forehead? But what could have forced them from Him? What means yonder sight?
I watch that man dragged away, and charged most infamously with crimes He never knew, tied to a pillar, and there lashed with a Roman scourge, until the white bones stand out like islands of ivory amidst a sea of coral, and His whole back has become a stream of blood—what means it all?
And yonder sight, where He is stretched upon the transverse wood, where the nails have broached His hands and feet, and where His life goes oozing from Him in anguish and agony extreme!
What means that shriek of “Eli, Eli, lama sabachthani”? He is a just man, does God punish the just? He is God’s dear Son, and has done no ill, does God hate Him, and punish Him for nought? Does He pour wrath upon Him without a cause?
You know how it was. The sin of man was imputed to Christ, the iniquity of His people was laid upon Him. “All we like sheep have gone astray; we have turned every one to his own way; and the LORD hath laid on Him the iniquity of us all.”
And here is the riddle unriddled, He dies that we may live. “He bore that we might never bear, His Father’s righteous ire.”
Then there must be forgiveness. I cannot see a bleeding Savior without understanding that there must be pardon. Gethsemane, Gabbatha, Golgotha, three sacred words, three irresistible arguments by which it is proved beyond controversy that there is forgiveness even for the chief of sinners.
But if this content you not, O troubled sinner, here is another fact for you to reflect upon—what multitudes have already been pardoned! Dare you look up yonder beyond the skies?
Have you strength enough of eyesight to see that multitude clothed in white, who, today, are standing before the throne of God? If there were no forgiveness, not one of them had been there. Were their robes always white?
Hark at their answer—“We have washed our robes, and made them white in the blood of the Lamb, therefore are we before the throne of God.”
Forgiveness brought them there. Not one redeemed soul would ever have seen the everlasting glory unless it had been for the pardoning mercy of God.
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen. The excerpt is from Charles Spurgeon’s sermon, “Forgiveness,” delivered on Jan. 25, 1906 at the Metropolitan Tabernacle in London.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.