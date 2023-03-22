A biblical understanding of justice as that which makes a public distinction between what God says is right and wrong, just and unjust, is nonsense to most people in western civilization.
That is because western civilization has been so heavily influenced by pagan philosophers’ conceptions of justice. In his Nicomachean Ethics, Aristotle describes justice as the “fair mean,” or the “fair,” balanced compromise between two conflicting positions.
That is, Aristotle—and most Americans today—conceive of justice as a purely economic concept, where you get what you are owed and I get what I am owed, and if we cannot decide what is owed to each, then we should find a “fair mean,” some middle-ground.
This Aristotelian-economic model of justice turns all of society into the unjust prostitute of 1 Kings 3 who screams, “Oh yes, king, please split the baby.” That is exactly the kind of justice, the kind of equality, being agitated for in our culture today.
This is not all that different from Aristotle’s conception of politics, which he argues is when the affairs of a city are such that all citizens are satisfied and allowed to flourish. But under Aristotle’s framework, sin is not really a threat as long as it is private.
Such a worldview accommodates sin by allowing sin to abound as long as it does not hurt anyone or disrupt general flourishing or happiness among the people.
But all sin is a threat to the flourishing of society because all sin is public—or published—before God’s eyes. And eventually your sin will be exposed: this is the lament of the prophet Jeremiah in Lamentations: Yahweh’s judgment of Israel for her sin has made her sin publicly known among all peoples. Her sin and her judgment has become a byword among the nations.
Justice is made known in the public square when there is judgment between what God declares is right and wrong.
What the famous 19th century preacher Charles Spurgeon preached concerning the verse: “TEKEL; you are weighed in the balances and are found wanting” (Daniel 5:27).
Let us judge ourselves that we may not be judged. It is for us now to put ourselves through the various tests by which we may be able to discover whether we are, at this present time, short-weight or not.
The first test I would suggest is that of human opinion. Now understand me. I believe that the opinion of man is utterly valueless when that opinion is based upon false premises and, therefore, draws wrong conclusions.
I would not trust the world to judge God’s servants and it is a mercy to know that the world shall not have the judging of the church, but rather, the saints shall judge the world. There is a sense in which I would say with the apostle, “With me it is a very small thing that I should be judged of you, or of man’s judgment—yes, I judge not myself.”
Human opinion is not to be put in competition with divine revelation. But I speak now of judging ourselves, and I do not think it safe, when weighing our own character, to prefer our own and exclude our neighbor’s judgment.
The esteem or contempt of honest men, which is instinctively shown without reference to party or prejudice, is not by any means to be despised.
When a man knows that he is right, he may snap his fingers in the face of all men; but when a man’s conscience tells him that he is wrong—if at the judgment bar of men he is found guilty, he must not despise it; he must rather look on the judgment of men as being the first intimation of what shall be the judgment of God.
Are you, my hearer, at this time in the estimation of all your fellow creatures condemned as one who should be avoided? Do you clearly perceive that the righteous shun you because your example would contaminate them? Have you discovered that your character is not held to be estimable among honest and respectable men?
Let me assure you that you have good reason to be afraid, for if you cannot stand the trial of an honest fellow creature—if the laws of your country condemn you—if the very laws of society exclude you—if the imperfect judgments of earth pronounce you too vile for its association, how fearful will be your condemnation when you are put into the far more rigid scale of God’s justice!
And how terrible will be your fate when the perfect community of the first-born in heaven shall rise as one man and demand that you shall never behold their society!
When a man is so bad that his fellow creatures, themselves, imperfect though they are, are able to see in him not the mere seeds, but the very flower, the full bloom of iniquity—he should tremble. If you cannot pass that test; if human opinion condemns—if your own conscience declares that opinion to be just—you have good need to tremble, indeed, for you are put into the balances and are found wanting!
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen, and pastoral intern at Church of the Redeemer in West Monroe. The excerpt is from Charles Spurgeon’s sermon, “The scales of judgment,” delivered on June 12, 1859 at the Music Hall in Royal Surrey Gardens.
