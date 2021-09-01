Jesus Christ, as the second person of the omnipotent God, could have feasibly overcome every shred of opposition to His good news. But He did no such thing.
He would have been justified in wiping out evil with one word in lieu of suffering. But that’s not what He did.
When our Savior suffered, He threatened not, as Peter pointed out in his first epistle to Jewish Christians in Asia Minor.
Martin Luther, a major figure of the Protestant Reformation in the 16th century, elaborated on this aspect of Jesus’ suffering as a model for us.
What Luther preached to his congregation:
Peter makes three chief arguments in admonishing Christians to patience in suffering.
First: He says, “Hereunto were ye called.” Though you do have to suffer much and severely, you have ever before you the example of Christ, to the limit of whose sufferings you can never attain. You dare not boast even if you have suffered everything. Moreover, you are under obligation to suffer for God’s sake.
Second: Christ did not suffer for his own sake, nor of necessity; he suffered for your sake, and all from good will toward you.
Third: He was wholly innocent—free from sin; internally—in heart—and externally—in word and deed. For where evil dwells in the heart, it cannot long remain concealed. It must manifest itself in words, at least.
Christ says (Matthew 12:34), “Out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaketh.”
Why, then, should you complain of your suffering or refuse to suffer what your sins really deserve? Indeed, you deserve much more than you receive—even eternal suffering. But God forgives you and remits the eternal punishment for the sake of Christ the Lord, desiring that you patiently endure the lesser suffering for the utter mortification of the sins inherent in your flesh and blood.
To make such lot the less grievous to you, Christ has gone before and left you an example of perfect patience under the most intense suffering, an example equaled nowhere in the world.
The Supreme Majesty, God’s own Son, suffered in the most ignominious manner the extremity of torture, pain and anguish in body and soul, something intolerable to mere human nature; and that innocently, and for us condemned sinners—suffering for the sins of strangers.
“Who, when he was reviled, reviled not again; when he suffered threatened not.”
To further emphasize and make effectual in us the example of Christ’s patience, Peter proceeds to analyze it, to show it in its true colors, to mention the details and make plain how it differs from any other example of suffering. He has told us before that Christ did no sin, neither was guile found in his mouth.
Why, then, did the Jews persecute and crucify him—put him to death? Inquire into his entire life history and you will find that no one could justly impeach, nor could convict, him for any sin. He himself appealed to his enemies to prove aught of sin in him.
No one could show an injury he had ever done to anyone, or a wrong he had ever taught or practiced. On the contrary, he had gone about to bring to the Jewish nation the grace and salvation of God. He had revealed God’s Word, opened the eyes of the blind, healed the sick, cast out devils, fed great multitudes when hungry and lacking food.
In short, in all his life, there was nothing in word or act but truth, goodness, beneficence and a disposition to aid. In return for the good he wrought, he was compelled to receive the ungrateful reward of man’s hatred and condemnation.
His enemies were moved solely by obdurate, diabolical hatred, and could not cease their persecutions until they brought him to the cross, where he was disgracefully hung up nude between two murderers, being lifted up as unworthy to touch the earth and to live among men.
Christ was under no obligation to endure disgrace and ill-treatment.
He might have refrained from his benevolent ministrations when he saw the futility of his efforts with the Jews. But he did not so; even in his sufferings upon the cross he charitably prayed for his enemies.
He had authority, he had power enough, and he would have been justified in the action, had he revenged himself on his furious enemies, invoked evil upon them, and execrated them as they deserved to be execrated; for they had treated him with gross injustice before all the world, as even the testimony of his betrayer and his judge and all creatures admitted, and had bitterly reviled him when he hung upon the cross.
But he did none of these things. He bore with ineffable meekness and patience all the ill-treatment his enemies could heap upon him.
Even in his extremity of anguish, he benevolently interceded for them to his Heavenly Father, to which act the prophet Isaiah (ch. 53) offers a tribute of high praise.
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen. The excerpt is from Martin Luther’s “Epistle Sermons,” Epiphany, Easter and Pentecost, translated by John Nicholas Lenker and published by The Luther Press in 1909.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.