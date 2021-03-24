"All have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God” (Romans 3:23).
If all people are alike—each person fallen and in need of Jesus Christ—it should not surprise us that there is only one gospel, and not 20 gospels.
There is no range of gospels with different flavors or a series of gospels scaled to suit different individuals, only one: Jesus Christ, the Son of God, died to guarantee forgiveness of sins, rose again and ascended to take the throne as king.
That was what the late 19th century preacher Charles Spurgeon told his congregation:
We might make a very great mistake if we dealt with everybody in precisely the same way, for all human beings are not exactly alike, and our Savior Himself drew distinctions concerning those who came to Him while He was upon the earth. He uttered very strong language to some of the scribes, but He used a very different tone in addressing the particular scribe to whom He said, “Thou art not far from the kingdom of God.”
There is no doubt that there are some sinners who are very far from the kingdom of God, by their wicked works, they have gone away even further than they were by nature. They have added to the original sin, which was theirs by birth, all the corruptions which have come of evil habits, and with their backs to the light, they have gone further and further into the darkness of the night of sin.
There are many persons who are not, as yet, distinctly out and out for Christ, they have not believed in Him as their Savior, they have not yielded themselves up completely to Him. I am persuaded that we have large numbers of young people who are very accurately described by that expression, “not far from the kingdom.”
The great danger of it is that though you are not far from the kingdom, you are not in it. A man was in a sinking ship, he almost leaped into the lifeboat, but just missed it and was drowned. The manslayer was flying for his life, and the avenger of blood was close behind him.
He had almost reached the city of refuge, but he was overtaken by his adversary just outside the gate, and so was slain. Almost saved is altogether lost. There are many in hell who once were almost saved, but who are now altogether damned.
Think of that, you who are not far from the kingdom. It is being in the kingdom that saves the soul, not being near the kingdom. If you are just upon the border, yet if you have not actually entered, you are not secure.
Those five foolish virgins were almost in the banqueting hall, there was only the thickness of a door between them and the wedding feast, but they only heard the awful sentence, “Too late. Too late. Ye cannot enter now.” Your great danger is that you will get to be content with being near the kingdom, although not actually in it.
I have known some people remain in that perilous position for months and years, till at last it got to be their chronic condition, and they made no effort to take the decisive step. They appeared to be in a very hopeful state, yet I fear that, by and by, we shall have to give them up as utterly hopeless.
We are also very much afraid that you who are “not far from the kingdom,” may get into your heads the notion that there is something good in you, and that there being something good in you, it will help to save you.
If so, you will be really further away from the kingdom than if you were liberally far off. I know of nothing that will more effectually keep you out of the kingdom than the notion that you are good enough to keep out—the idea that surely, God will not condemn such excellent persons as you are.
I should like to point out to you one thing, and that is this, how very terrible it would be if you should be lost after having been so near to the kingdom. The manslayer is overtaken by the avenger of blood, and falls a mangled corpse upon the very threshold of the city of refuge, does not that seem truly dreadful? One step more, and he would have been safe, but he could not take that step, so he was slain.
I can almost imagine other souls that are lost speaking to you in that tone of tension which Isaiah applied to the king of Babylon, “Hell from beneath is moved for thee to meet thee at thy coming....They shall speak and say unto thee, Art thou also become weak as we? Art thou become like unto us….How art thou fallen.” What horror must have seized the guilty tyrant when he came into the midst of those whom he had oppressed and crushed.
And if some of you, who have been so near to the kingdom, are lost, I can imagine the swearer in hell saying to you, “Ah. you rebuked me for my oaths, but where are you now?” And another will say, “You used to help to reclaim drunkards, but where are you now? You were one of those who used to sit in the Tabernacle and listen to sermons. I never went there, but you did, and how much the better are you for going?”
And some of them will say, “Oh, if we had only had your opportunities, if we had but heard the Gospel as you heard it, if we had been placed under the holy, hallowed influences which surrounded you, surely we would not have acted so foolishly as you have done.”
I need not draw any fancy pictures of what may happen, for you know what our Lord Jesus Christ said to those who heard Him, and yet repented not, “I say unto you, that it shall be more tolerable for the land of Sodom in the day of judgment, than for you.”
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen. The excerpt is from Charles Spurgeon’s sermon, “Near the kingdom, or in it?” delivered on Oct. 24, 1875 at the Metropolitan Tabernacle in London.
