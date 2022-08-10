As Christians, we have no choice about the soil on which we sow. We do not even get to choose what kind of seed we sow. We sow Him—the Word of God, liberally.
You don’t even get to choose what kind of seed you sow. As ministers and leaders in Christ’s church, you sow Him.
In Galatians 3, Paul reminds the church that the promise to Abraham was not to many seeds but to one, to the Seed, who is Christ.
You sow Christ, who is our One Mediator, the One Seed from Whom All Fruit is Born.
If you’re not satisfied with sowing Christ Jesus, if the Word of God is not enough, if you feel the need to plant something else, it will eventually be cut off.
The 16th century German Reformer Martin Luther, in preaching against idolatry which draws our hearts away from the Word of God, emphasized our attachment must be to the Bible above all else, for the sake of unity.
What Luther preached:
But Christians, as Paul says, have not a dead and dumb god, for which the Lord be praised! Nor will we countenance such idols. We have a living, speaking God, who gives us his infallible Word.
We know how he is disposed toward us and what we may expect from him; namely: through faith in Christ we have forgiveness of sins and are his beloved children; and as evidence of acceptance with God, we have baptism and the Holy Supper, the office and gifts of the Holy Spirit, by which he works in our hearts.
We know that in the faith of Christ our works and lives are pleasing to God, and that he will hear and help when in our distress and weakness we cry unto him.
Where this confidence obtains, where hearts enjoy such faith, there will be unity in the Church; for verily no one then will allow himself to be led into the manifold doctrines of insensible idols.
But dissensions, sects and divisions are sure signs that the true doctrine is either ignored or misunderstood, men thus being left in a condition to be “tossed to and fro and carried about with every wind of doctrine,” as Paul says (Ephesians 4:14); which is indisputably the case with these same schismatics who condemn the Church and her doctrines because of some discordant ones.
The schismatics show by their very instability that they do not embrace the true, uniform and established doctrine, nor can exhibit any substitute for it.
They refuse to see that in cases where the Christian doctrine does not obtain, there is only blindness, distraction and confusion, and warring factions and sects, none agreeing with another, each claiming to be better than the other.
“From these numerous sources of disunion and idolatry,” Paul would say to the Corinthians, “you are now delivered. You know you embrace the real Word of God, the true faith.
You worship one God, one Lord, and enjoy the same grace, the same Spirit, the same salvation.
“But take heed to continue in unity, to hold fast to it. Unquestionably, you should be made wiser by the experience you have had with error; in the future you ought to be prudent, and watchful against being allured from the unity of this settled mind and true faith into your former blindness again.
“But so it will certainly befall you if you forget such grace and seek your own honor and praise more than the doctrine of the Holy Spirit and his gifts, and come to despise one another and to conduct yourselves as if you had many and not the same God, the same Christ, the same Spirit. God’s gifts cannot be different from, but must be one with his nature, and hence he cannot give to one a better Gospel or a different baptism from that given another.”
In short, Paul teaches there must be unity in Christ, otherwise we have no Christ, no God and Holy Spirit, no grace nor salvation; as the next verse emphasizes.
“Wherefore I make known unto you that no man speaking in the Spirit of God saith, Jesus is anathema [calleth Jesus accursed]; and no man can say, Jesus is Lord, but in the Holy Spirit.”
“Why make divisions and differences,” Paul inquires, “in the doctrine and faith of the Church, which rests wholly upon the one Christ? In him you are to be one if you are Christians at all; you must harmoniously praise him, according to your individual gifts. No one can possibly possess the Holy Spirit if he does not regard Christ as the Lord, much less if he call him accursed.
“Destroy the foundation and you destroy all; there will be no God, no Spirit, and all your claims, teaching and works are naught. You must recognize and be governed by the fact that either Christ must be received and believed in as the one true Lord, and praised and glorified as such, or else he will be cursed; between these alternatives is no medium.”
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen. Parker also is a pastoral intern at Church of the Redeemer in West Monroe. The excerpt is from “Perfect Harmony Not to Be Expected,” from Martin Luther’s Epistle Sermons (Epiphany, Easter and Pentecost) translated by John Nicholas Lenker.
