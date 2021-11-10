When Yahweh instructs Ezekiel as a prophet, He instructs him to flee rebellion by opening his mouth and eating what God gives Him. And God’s Word is sweet like honey (Ezekiel 2; Psalm 119).
Sin corrupts by stopping up our ears and blinding our eyes and impairing the rest of our bodies, but obeying God and submitting to His word fortifies our body and gives us strength.
What happens to people when they eat honey? When Jonathan ate from the honeycomb, his eyes brightened (1 Samuel 14), in contrast to Eli the priest whose eyes grew dim after years of eating of the sacrifices of Yahweh with his sons (1 Samuel 2).
A number of American English idioms reinforce the idea that our words to each other also are like food. The common saying, “You are going to eat those words,” means you will receive your own words as food, and it will not taste good.
And a hardened heart will keep you from eating. A hardened heart will not yearn to partake of the Lord’s Supper. A person’s hardened heart will deter them from kissing (eating) their spouse. A hardened heart will not seek to break bread with family and friends who might otherwise rebuke their loved one.
A hardened heart closes their mouth to the good food of Jesus Christ and one’s brothers and sisters.
What the famous 19th century British preacher, Charles Spurgeon, taught his congregation about hardness of heart:
After this there is still a greater hardening of heart—the man comes to dislike rebukes. He has sinned so long, and yet he has been held in such respect in the Christian Church, that if you give half a hint about his sin, he looks at you with a sharp look as if you were insulting him.
He is not to be talked to or spoken with—he has been taken for a flaming professor so many years that he is not to be suspected now.
You may rebuke the sins of the congregation, and he will be gratified if you do not make too particular an application. You may declaim against his sin in public, but woe unto the friend who shall be daring enough to give a private admonition.
The more a man loves his sin and needs rebuke, the more heartily will he hate the person, who, with the best of motives, lays it at his door.
Mark this word—if this hardening work goes on, the day comes at last to such a man that the Word of God loses all effect upon him—whether he reads it or hears it, it ceases to be an accusing voice any longer; he rather finds a song of lullaby in it, and rocked in the cradle of his sin, he sleeps on to his own eternal ruin.
You say, “Can a child of God come as far as this?” I believe not, my brethren, but I am speaking now of professors at large. These professors have, at last, learned to sleep over the mouth of hell and dream of heaven while damnation is denounced upon them.
I fear that some here are as easy under the thunders of God’s law as the blacksmith’s dog under the sound of his master’s hammer with the sparks flying about him.
The gospel has no power over you—you know it so well and love it so little.
If your character could be photographed, you would not acknowledge it. If we preach against hypocrisy, hypocrites say, “Admirable. Admirable.”
If we deal out threats against secret sin, secret sinners feel a little twinge, but forget it all and say—“An excellent discourse.”
They have hardened their neck against God’s Word, have made their brows like flints, and their hearts adamant stones, and now they might just as well stay away from the house of God as not, for there is but little hope that the word will ever be blest to them—their soul has become hardened through the deceitfulness of sin.
And yet would I have them keep from the means of grace? No, for with God nothing is impossible.
The sovereign grace of God may yet step in, and He who has power to heal may yet in the mighty majesty of His love speak to the heart of stone, and make it gush forth with rivers of repentance like the rock in the wilderness of old.
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen. The excerpt is from Charles Spurgeon’s sermon, “God or self—which?” delivered on March 9, 1862 at the Metropolitan Tabernacle in London.
