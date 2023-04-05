It is through patience, or endurance, that the apostle Paul was able to withstand so many hardships and trials, what John Chrysostom called a “blizzard of troubles.”
Perhaps there is more to patience than being the “regulation of the mind in adversity,” as John Calvin suggested.
Patience entails a whole-bodied giving of thanks amid suffering, our cheerful steadfastness that gives way to hope.
For this reason, in his epistle, James tells us to “count it all joy when you fall into various trials, knowing that the testing of your faith produces patience. But let patience have its perfect work, that you may be perfect and complete, lacking nothing” (James 1:2-4).
When faced with adversity, James says to “count it all joy.” Paul tells the church in Rome to “rejoice” in suffering (Romans 5:3-5). Joy? Rejoice? That is not exactly what our flesh wishes to do when burdened with trials and tribulations.
Patience is not, as Ambrose Bierce joked, “a minor form of despair, disguised as virtue.”
At heart, patience is our becoming like God, who Himself is slow to anger (literally, “long of nose,” to show that it takes a while before his nostrils quake with anger). The English word, “longsuffering,” captures this dimension.
Every adversity we face is a time of refining us more fully in the image of Jesus Christ, making our character conform to His, and after we have suffered a little while, God Himself will restore, confirm, strengthen and establish us (1 Peter 5:10).
What the famous 19th century preacher Charles Spurgeon preached:
When God puts us into the scales I am about to mention, namely, the scales of providence, it behooves us very carefully to watch ourselves and see whether or not we are found wanting. Some men are tried in the scales of adversity.
Some of you, my dear friends, may have come here very sorrowful. Your business fails, your earthly prospects are growing dark; it is midnight with you in this world.
You have sickness in the house; the wife of your bosom languishes before your weeping eyes.
Your children, perhaps, by their ingratitude, have wounded your spirits. But you are a professor of religion—you know that God is dealing with you!
He is testing and trying you! He knows you and He would have you know that a summer-time religion is not sufficient. He would have you see whether your faith can stand the test of trial and trouble.
Remember Job. What a scale was that in which he was put! What weights of affliction were those cast in, one after another, very mountains of terrible trouble!
And yet he could bear them all, by His grace, and he came out of the scales, proof against all the weight that even satanic strength could hurl into the scale!
And is it so with you? Can you now say—“The Lord gave and the Lord has taken away; blessed be the name of the Lord”? Can you submit to His will without murmuring?
Or if you cannot master such a phase of religion as this, are you still able to feel that you cannot complain against God?
Do you still say, “Though He slay me, yet will I trust in Him”?
Oh, my friends remember that if your religion will not stand the day of adversity; if it affords you no comfort in the time of storms, you would be better in that case without it than with it!
For with it you are deceived; but without it you might discover your true condition and seek the Lord as a penitent sinner!
If you are now broken in pieces by a little adversity, what will become of you in the day when all the tempests of God shall be let loose on your soul?
If you have run with the footmen and they have wearied you, what will you do in the swellings of Jordan?
If you cannot endure the open grave, how can you endure the trumpet of the archangel and the terrific thunders of the last great day?
If your burning house is too much for you, what will you do in a burning world?
If thunder and lightning alarm you, what will you do when the world is in a blaze and when all the thunders of God leave their hiding places and rush screaming through the world?
If mere trials distress you and grieve you, oh, what will you do when all the hurricanes of divine vengeance shall sweep across the earth and shake its very pillars till they reel and reel again?
Yes, friends, I would have you, as often as you are tried and troubled, see how you bear it—whether your faith then stands and whether you could see God’s right hand, even when it is wrapped in clouds—whether you can discover the silver lining to the black clouds of tribulation! God help you to come out of the scales, for many are weighed in them and have been found wanting.
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen, and pastoral intern at Church of the Redeemer in West Monroe. The excerpt is from Charles Spurgeon’s sermon, “The scales of judgment,” delivered on June 12, 1859 at the Music Hall in Royal Surrey Gardens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.