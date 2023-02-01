It is through patience, or endurance, that the apostle Paul was able to endure what John Chrysostom called a “blizzard of troubles.”
Patience is not, as Ambrose Bierce joked, “a minor form of despair, disguised as virtue.”
And perhaps also there is more to patience than being the “regulation of the mind in adversity,” as John Calvin said.
Patience entails a whole-bodied giving of thanks amid suffering, our cheerful steadfastness that gives way to hope.
For this reason, in his own epistle, James tells us to “count it all joy when you fall into various trials, knowing that the testing of your faith produces patience. But let patience have its perfect work, that you may be perfect and complete, lacking nothing” (James 1:2-4).
James says to “count it all joy.” Paul tells the church in Rome to “rejoice” in suffering. But that sounds crazy. Are we supposed to count it all joy?
What the 16th century German Reformer Martin Luther preached:
God’s hand is mighty to raise, to comfort and strengthen the humbled and the fearful, and, as Peter says, to exalt them.
Those who in terror have been cast down should not, therefore, despair, or flee before God, but rise again, and be comforted in God. God wants it preached and published that he never lays his hand upon us in order that we may perish and be damned.
But he must pursue this course in order to lead us to repentance; otherwise we would never inquire about his Word and will. And if we seek grace, he is ready to help us up again, to grant us forgiveness of sins, the Holy Spirit, and eternal life. The Psalms and the Prophets here and there speak of this.
“Jehovah hath chastened me sore; but he hath not given me over unto death.”
“Jehovah raiseth up them that are bowed down.”
God will “exalt you in due time,” says Peter. Though God’s help be delayed, and the humbled and suffering seem to lie oppressed all too long under God’s hand, and on that account to languish, nevertheless, let them hold to the promise Paul has given: God “will not suffer you to be tempted above that ye are able,” but he will hear your cry, and will, at the right time, help; and with this let them be comforted.
But again, let the proud fear, even though he permit them to go unpunished and to continue in their boastful course for a time. He watches their lives, and, when the proper time comes, he will descend all too heavily upon them, so that they cannot bear it.
He has already stretched forth his mighty hand, both to cast down the godless and to exalt the humble.
What will become of him who lives a God-fearing and humble life, suffering the insolence, pride and wantonness of the world? Or, where will he find protection and defense, to abide in his godly ways? We see daily how the pious are harassed and persecuted, and are trod on by the world.
The Apostle says: “Ye Christians must endure temptation and adversity, want and need, both physical and spiritual, in the world, and your heart is oppressed with anxiety and cares, and ye think within yourselves: O, what will become of me? How shall I be supported? What if I should die?” (The world only concerns itself about how it may be enriched and be filled, and anxious, unbelieving consciences would, through themselves and their own good works, seek to have a gracious God and to die in peace.)
“In view of all this,” he says, “only hearken, I will counsel and instruct you aright as to what disposition you should make of your troubles.”
As Psalm 55 says, “Cast thy burden upon Jehovah, and he will sustain thee: he will never suffer the righteous to be moved.”
Follow ye this advice. Let not your burden rest upon yourselves; for ye cannot bear it, and must finally perish beneath its weight.
But, confident and full of joy, cast it from you and throw it on God, and say: Heavenly Father, thou art my Lord and God, who didst create me when I was nothing; moreover hast redeemed me through thy Son. Now, thou hast committed to me and laid upon me, this office or work, and things do not go as well as I would like. There is so much to oppress and worry, that I can find neither counsel nor help. Therefore I commend everything to thee. Do thou supply counsel and help, and be thou, thyself, everything in these things.
Such a prayer is pleasing to God, and he tells us to do only what we are commanded, and throw upon him all anxiety as to the issue and what we shall accomplish.
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen, and pastoral intern at Church of the Redeemer in West Monroe. The excerpt is from Martin Luther’s Epistle Sermons: Trinity Sunday to Advent, translated by John Nicholas Lenker.
