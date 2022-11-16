What does it mean to plagiarize? The word’s meaning entails the kidnapping of someone else’s ideas that we present as our own.
But Jesus enforces no copyright on the proclamation that He is Lord of All. Through Him, life is abundant and freely given.
So the famous 19th century minister Charles Spurgeon felt free to employ the metaphor of plagiarism to describe our calling to imitate Jesus so that we might see Him, with unveiled faces, in each other—as in a mirror at the glory of the Lord (2 Corinthians 3:18).
Understand what the apostle Paul meant: The glory of God is constantly changing you into the image of Christ, so that it also is changing each one of you into the same image as each other.
Paul is being changed into the same image as the Corinthians. You and I are being changed into the same image. We are each one of us being transformed into Christ, who is the True Image.
What Spurgeon preached:
It is a very noteworthy thing that those who are disciples of Christ even become like Him as to their life story. Going back to the old saints as being really disciples of the doctrine of the Redeemer, there is Melchizedek bringing forth bread and wine to refresh Abraham—would you not have thought it was Christ Himself?
There is Isaac gently submitting to his father while he draws the knife to slay him— could you not have said that it was Jesus?
There is Joseph making himself known to his brethren and ruling all Egypt for their good—might we not have thought that it was our Lord come on earth before His time to bless His chosen ones?
Yonder is David coming back with Goliath’s head, while all the maidens of Israel rejoice around him—could you not have thought it was our Master returning from Edom with dyed garments from Bozrah? The saints are types of Him because they are of the same type as He is.
As for the disciples after Christ came, you will often find them in positions which set forth Jesus Christ most evidently.
See Stephen boldly declaring the gospel until his enemies stone him. Have you not read of his Master many times, “They would have stoned Him, but He conveyed Himself out of their sight”?
Look at Paul at Lystra. They are about to sacrifice to him—it makes you think of days when the crowd cried, “Hosanna, Hosanna.”
Lo, the apostle rebukes the throng, and now are they stoning him—and it recalls to your memory the time when the crowd shouted, “Crucify Him, crucify Him; away with such a fellow from the earth.”
Read the story of Paul in the shipwreck, when he says to the captain of the ship, and to the officer of the troops, “Be of good cheer, for there shall be no loss of any man’s life among you.” You might almost have thought it was the Savior Himself saying to the winds and waves, “Peace, be still.”
Indeed, Christ is in all His members. His life is written out again in their lives.
Beloved, I could mention many saints of modern times in whose lives we may see Jesus. That poor woman who dropped into the treasury her two mites, which were all her living—is she not very much like Jesus who gave up all for us, and became poor that we, through His poverty, might be rich? Others are like the woman who broke the alabaster box of precious ointment, to give their best things to her Lord.
Do they not remind you of the Lover of our souls, who broke the precious alabaster box of His body and filled all earth and heaven with the perfume? Everyone who gives up self for God’s glory is Jesus in miniature.
Now, dear friends do you think if we had your life before us we could make out anything like Jesus Christ in it? If you are His disciple it will be so. There will it be in your biography as your children will read it—for they will read it better than anybody else.
Our life is a painting, and if we are in Christ’s studio, there will be traces of His hand, and men will exclaim, “That was no common painter. That stroke, that line, is just the line that the great Master used to make. I am sure He has put in those touches.”
O brethren, we need none of us wish to be originals—let us plagiarize Christ—and that will be the grandest original. God help us in this.
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen, and pastoral intern at Church of the Redeemer in West Monroe. The excerpt is from Charles Spurgeon’s sermon, “The Choice of a Leader,” delivered on Aug. 1, 1875 at the Metropolitan Tabernacle in London.
