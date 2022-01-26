From the beginning of his time in exile from Israel’s homeland, the prophet Daniel remained faithful in all things, regardless of his social and political status.
Daniel was a foreign youth when tested by Nebuchadnezzar. He was a chief advisor when targeted by the Medo-Persian counselors.
But his righteousness before Yahweh had become so habitual, according to the famous 19th century preacher Charles Spurgeon, that service and prayer was like an instinct of Daniel’s nature.
What Spurgeon preached:
They, who give their morning to God, shall find that, in beginning early, they can keep pace with their work all day.
Happy Daniel, thus continually to serve his God from his youth up. Yet it was not the good fortune of his birth that gilded his name with glory.
Far from that, it was his sad hap to be carried away captive from his native land while but a stripling.
Alienated from the home of his ancestors, he was taken to the palace of Nebuchadnezzar and there, with three other youths, he was entered as a bursar in a heathen school, to be instructed in the strange literature of a strange nation, and so to become one of the king’s learned men.
His fealty to the faith of his forefathers was at once put to the proof. Certain food, that was repugnant to his conscience, was served up every day. Probably it had been offered in sacrifice to a false god. Daniel feels that he would be polluted by partaking of it. He, therefore, with his companions, refuses either to eat the king’s meat or to drink the king’s wine.
With no desire to please his palate, it was his delight to serve his God continually.
Another man might have thought it mattered little what he ate and drank, but for Daniel, the jots and tittles of divine revelation had a meaning. He dared not go contrary to the law of his God, even with regard to meats and drinks.
Though far from the land that Jehovah cared for, he longed to live in the light of God’s countenance. Strict obedience to God has a swift reward. His face soon became fairer than the faces of those who fed on the royal diet.
By turns, Daniel served as the chief advisor to King Nebuchadnezzar, Belshazzar, and Darius—kingdoms and reigns changed, but Daniel did not.
O my brethren, it is a hard thing to serve God in high places. Many a man did seem to adorn the doctrine of God our Savior when humbly earning his livelihood by the toil of his hands, and eating his bread in the sweat of his face, but afterwards, when advanced to ease and opulence, he has turned his back upon his friends, and forsook the Lord.
Be very jealous of yourselves if you are rising in the world. Riches are deceitful. It is not easy to walk on a high rope, what lamentable accidents have befallen those who have thus risked their lives. Let us be the more circumspect when we are called to walk in high places.
Popularity and fame, riches and honor, are among the sharpest trials of integrity that mortal man can pass through. Daniel could endure them all without his head growing giddy, for he served his God continually.
Now note the effect of what Daniel did. It is comparatively easy to follow the Lord in bright days, but the sun of prosperity suddenly darkens, and the man of God is encompassed with perils.
If he continues in his holy course, he will forfeit the king’s favor, and lose his life in the most dreadful manner. What will Daniel’s determination be?
Oh, the true grit is in him. He is a blade of the true Jerusalem manufacture, and is not to be broken. He will do just as he did before.
He opens his window, and in the same posture, down on his knees, he prays, as he did aforetime.
Glory be unto the God of Daniel, who made and who kept such a man with his head clear in the crisis, with his heart pure in the midst of persecution, and his feet steadfast to the end.
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen. The excerpt is from Charles Spurgeon’s sermon, “The lion’s den,” delivered on Nov. 26, 1903 at the Metropolitan Tabernacle in London.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.