As we are in the season of Advent, we anticipate not only the coming of the Christ child or His second coming. We anticipate judgment.
Even the Nativity is itself a declaration that God has come to judge justly.
Skim the Psalter and you’ll find the psalmist repeatedly ask that God speak, that God act. Do not keep silent, O God. Do not hold Your peace.
And if this, like Job, is our cry when we face evil, we also must imitate God by not only speaking but acting to deliver others. We also must judge justly.
This was the concern of the famous 19th century preacher, Charles Spurgeon, when he preached a sermon on Luke 2:17-20.
Here is the passage: “Now when they had seen Him, they made widely known the saying which was told them concerning this Child. And all those who heard it marveled at those things which were told them by the shepherds. But Mary kept all these things and pondered them in her heart. Then the shepherds returned, glorifying and praising God for all the things that they had heard and seen, as it was told them” (New King James Version).
What Spurgeon preached to his congregation:
Every season has its own proper fruit—apples for autumn, holly berries for Christmas.
The earth brings forth according to the period of the year, and with man there is a time for every purpose under heaven. At this season the world is engaged in congratulating itself, and in expressing its complimentary wishes for the good of its citizens; let me suggest extra and more solid work for Christians.
As we think, this season, of the birth of the Savior, let us aspire after a fresh birth of the Savior in our hearts—that as He is already “formed in us the hope of glory,” we may be “renewed in the spirit of our minds”—that we may go again to the Bethlehem of our spiritual nativity, and do our first works, enjoy our first loves, and feast with Jesus as we did in the holy, happy, heavenly days of our espousals.
Let us go to Jesus with something of that youthful freshness and excessive delight which was so manifest in us when we looked to Him at first. Let Him be crowned anew by us, for He is still adorned with the dew of His youth, and remains “The same yesterday, today and forever.”
The citizens of Durham, though they dwell not far from the Scotch border, and consequently, in the olden times, were frequently liable to be attacked, were exempted from the toils of war because there was a cathedral within their walls, and they were set aside to the bishop’s service, being called in the olden times by the name of “holy work-folk.”
Now, we citizens of the New Jerusalem, having the Lord Jesus in our midst, may well excuse ourselves from the ordinary ways of celebrating this season; and considering ourselves to be “holy work-folk,” we may keep it, after a different sort from other men, in holy contemplation, and in blessed service of that gracious God whose unspeakable gift to us is the new-born King.
We find that some celebrated the Savior’s birth by publishing abroad what they had heard and seen; and truly we may say of them that they had something to rehearse in men’s ears well worth the telling. That for which prophets and kings had waited long, had at last arrived and arrived to them.
They had found out the answer to the perpetual riddle.
They might have run through the streets with the ancient philosopher, crying, “Eureka, Eureka,” for their discovery was far superior to his. They had found out no solution to a mechanical problem or metaphysical dilemma, but their discovery was second to none ever made by men in real value, since it has been like the leaves of the tree of life to heal the nations, and a river of water of life to make glad the city of God.
They had seen angels; they had heard them sing a song all strange and new. They had seen more than angels— they had beheld the angel’s King, the Angel of the Covenant whom we delight in.
They had heard the music of heaven, and when near that manger, the ear of their faith had heard the music of earth’s hope, a mystic harmony which should ring all down the ages—the sweet melody of hearts attuned to praise the Lord, and the glorious swell of the holy joy of God and man rejoicing in glad accord.
They had seen God incarnate—such a sight that he who gazes on it must feel his tongue unloosed, unless indeed an unspeakable astonishment should make him dumb. Be silent when their eyes had seen such a vision? Impossible.
To the first person they met outside that lowly stable door, they began to tell their matchless tale, and they wearied not till nightfall, crying, “Come and worship. Come and worship Christ, the newborn King.” As for us, beloved, have we also not something to relate which demands utterance? If we talk of Jesus, who can blame us?
This, indeed, might make the tongue of him that sleeps to move—the mystery of God incarnate for our sake, bleeding and dying that we might neither bleed nor die, descending that we might ascend, and wrapped in swaddling bands that we might be unwrapped of the grave clothes of corruption.
Here is such a story, so profitable to all hearers that he who repeats it the most often, does best and he who speaks the least has most reason to accuse himself for sinful silence.
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen. The excerpt is from Charles Spurgeon’s sermon, “The great liberator,” delivered April 17, 1864 at the Metropolitan Tabernacle in London.
