In Ezekiel 19, the prophet Ezekiel is commanded to lament the fate of Israel’s princes, specifically how these Jewish rulers were devoured by the Gentile nation of Babylon.
And, in the rich poetic imagery of the text, these rulers are described as rods or branches.
In the Old Testament, the Hebrew words often translated as “rod” or “branch” also are frequently translated as “tribe.” The conceptual link should be easy to see: Just as a tree or vineyard has many branches, Israel has many tribes. And in Numbers 17, a rod or staff represents the head of each tribe.
In Psalm 80, as here in Ezekiel 19, Israel is identified as a vine brought of Egypt whose rods—rulers—extend across the land.
The famous 18th century American preacher, Jonathan Edwards, takes this passage from the prophecy of Ezekiel as a guide for understanding the responsibilities of the magistrate, the biblical “rod.”
What Edwards preached while expounding on Ezekiel 19:12, “Her strong rods were broken and withered”:
In order to a right understanding and improving these words, these four things must be observed and understood concerning them.
Firstly, Who she is that is here represented as having had strong rods, viz., the Jewish community, [who] here, as often elsewhere, is called the people’s mother. She is here compared to a vine planted in a very fruitful soil, verse 10.
Secondly, what is meant by her strong rods, viz., her wise, able, and well qualified magistrates or rulers. That the rulers or magistrates are intended is manifest by verse 11: “And she had strong rods for the sceptres of them that bare rule.”
And by rods that were strong, must be meant such rulers as were well qualified for magistracy, such as had great abilities and other qualifications fitting them for the business of rule. They were wont to choose a rod or staff of the strongest and hardest sort of wood that could be found, for the mace or sceptre of a prince; such a one only being counted fit for such a use: and this generally was overlaid with gold.
It is very remarkable that such a strong rod should grow out of a weak vine; but so it had been in Israel, through God’s extraordinary blessing, in times past.
Thirdly, it should be understood and observed what is meant by these strong rods being broken and withered, viz., these able and excellent rulers being removed by death. Man’s dying is often compared in Scripture to the withering of the growth of the earth.
Fourthly, it should be observed after what manner the breaking and withering of these strong rods is here spoken of, viz., as a great and awful calamity that God had brought upon that people.
It is spoken of as one of the chief effects of God’s fury and dreadful displeasure against them. “But she was plucked up in fury, she was cast down to the ground, and the east wind dried up her fruit; her strong rods were broken and withered, the fire hath consumed them.”
The great benefits she enjoyed while her strong rods remained are represented in the preceding verse: “And she had strong rods for the sceptres of them that bare rule, and her stature was exalted among the thick branches, and she appeared in her height with the multitude of her branches.”
And the terrible calamities that attended the breaking and withering of her strong rods, are represented in the two verses next following the text: “And now she is planted in the wilderness, in a dry and thirsty ground. And fire is gone out of a rod of her branches, which hath devoured her fruit.”
And in the conclusion in the next words is very emphatically declared the worthiness of such a dispensation to be greatly lamented: “So that she hath no strong rod to be a sceptre to rule. This is a lamentation, and shall be for a lamentation.”
One qualification of rulers whence they may properly be denominated strong rods is great ability for the management of public affairs.
When they have not only great understanding but largeness of heart and a greatness and nobleness of disposition, this is another qualification that belongs to the character of a strong rod.
Those that are by divine Providence set in places of public authority and rule are called gods, and sons of the Most High, Psalm 82:6.
And therefore it is peculiarly unbecoming them to be of a mean spirit, a disposition that will admit of their doing those things that are sordid and vile; as when they are persons of a narrow, private spirit, that may be found in little tricks and intrigues to promote their private interest, will shamefully defile their hands to gain a few pounds, are not ashamed to nip and bite others, grind the faces of the poor and screw upon their neighbors, and will take advantage of their authority or commission to line their own pockets with what is fraudulently taken or withheld from others.
When a man in authority is of such a mean spirit, it weakens his authority and makes him justly contemptible in the eyes of men and is utterly inconsistent with his being a strong rod.
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen. The excerpt is from Jonathan Edwards’ sermon, “A strong rod broken and withered,” preached in Northampton on June 26, 1748.
