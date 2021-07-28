Though much ado is made about the theological and ecclesiastical disagreements among figures of the Protestant Reformation, it has been noted that much of their disputes arose in close communion.
That is, conflicts about the meaning of the Lord’s Supper, for example, represented efforts to commune with each other. Why? Because Protestants were preparing to take up arms to combat papal forces or repel a Turkish invasion of Europe, meaning the soldiers would be worshipping together and celebrating the Eucharist together.
It would be a special, modern kind of pride for us to dismiss these historical disagreements as deplorable squabbles without understanding the importance of these leaders’ efforts to join forces against God’s enemies, like the Turks or other pagan invaders.
And God resists the proud, as Martin Luther, the chief figure of the Protestant Reformation in the 16th century, taught.
What Luther preached:
From the beginning, innumerable instances in history have proved the truth of this saying, “God resisteth the proud.”
They show how he has always overthrown and destroyed the proud world and has cast down the haughty, scornful kings and lords.
The great king of Babylon, Nebuchadnezzar, was humbled when banished from his royal throne to the companionship of the beasts of the field and compelled to eat grass with them, Dan 4:30ff.
Again, remember how suddenly the great king Alexander was hurled down, when after the victory and good fortune God had given him, he began to grow proud, and wanted to be reverenced as a god?
Again, there was King Herod Agrippa, Acts 12:23.
The proud, learned emperor Julian, a virulent mocker and persecutor of Christ, whom he had denied—how soon was he drowned in his own blood.
And since then, what has become of all the proud, haughty tyrants, who proposed to oppress and crush Christianity?
The Turk, too, is prouder now than ever, and, I hope, has reached the heights of pride, beyond which he cannot and shall not proceed. Meantime, may he not attack and humble us. But it will come to pass, in the end, that God will overthrow the Turk through his divine power, and, as Daniel says, without the aid of men.
This word will not fail, “God resisteth the proud.”
Its truth must appear in human events, so that men may see what is meant by the declaration, “God resisteth”; otherwise no one would believe it.
Though the Turk and all the world should be a thousand times more proud and powerful, this should not help them when he who is above sees and grows angry, and lifts his hand. He asks as little about the power of all Turkish emperors as about a dead fly.
“It is a fearful thing to fall into the hands of the living God,” Heb 10:31. This, however, is nothing else than with scorn and defiance to oppose his will, so that he, in turn, must set himself against man and must lift his hand.
Therefore, let everyone beware lest he boast and grow defiant in the presence of the divine majesty. Not only must he beware, that he may not awaken God’s anger, but that he may have grace and blessing in the things he ought to do.
For, if thou beginnest something in thine own power, and wisdom, and haughtiness, think not he will grant thee success and blessing to carry out thy purpose.
On the other hand, if thou humblest thyself, and beginnest aught in accordance with his will, in the fear of God and trusting in his grace, there is given thee the promise, “He giveth grace to the humble.” So, then, thou shalt not only have favor with men, but success shall crown thine efforts.
Thou shalt prove a useful man, both to God and to the world, and shalt complete and maintain thy work despite the resistance of the devil.
For where God’s grace is, there his blessing and protection must follow, and his servant cannot be overthrown or defeated. Though he be oppressed for a time, he shall finally come forth again and be exalted.
So Peter concludes by saying:
“Humble yourselves, therefore, under the mighty hand of God, that he may exalt you in due time.”
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen. The excerpt is from Martin Luther’s “Epistle Sermons,” Trinity Sunday to Advent, translated by John Nicholas Lenker and published by The Luther Press in 1909.
