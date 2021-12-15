How can we keep Christmas? Surely, keeping the holy day does not simply mean giving presents to family members on Christmas morning or knocking back a cup of egg nog.
For some Christians, the principal way to keep Christmas is by keeping the “Christ Mass,” but some Christians may not consider the worship of God to be an essential feature of the Christmas season.
The Bible would tell us otherwise. The biblical event celebrated is the birth of Jesus Christ, the Advent of Son. And how did kings respond? With gifts. How did the lowliest shepherds respond? By publishing abroad the news that a new king had come.
Christmas is not a time for us to close ourselves off in a home with only our favorite people. During Advent, we celebrate the coming of the King who shatters the nations with a rod of iron. We celebrate the King of a kingdom that grows like a mountain until it fills the earth.
That means Christmas is a time for evangelism, for spreading the good news, for bringing strangers to break bread at your table, for singing carols in your neighborhood and developing relationships with other homes, for giving gifts and expanding our community of witness.
That means it’s time to adore Him.
The famous 19th century preacher, Charles Spurgeon, encouraged such witness when he preached a sermon on Luke 2:17-20:
“Now when they had seen Him, they made widely known the saying which was told them concerning this Child. And all those who heard it marveled at those things which were told them by the shepherds. But Mary kept all these things and pondered them in her heart. Then the shepherds returned, glorifying and praising God for all the things that they had heard and seen, as it was told them” (New King James Version).
What Spurgeon preached to his congregation:
The shepherds need no excuse for making everywhere the announcement of the Savior’s birth, for what they told they first received from heaven.
Their news was not muttered in their ears by Sybilline oracles, nor brought to light by philosophic research, not conceived in poetry nor found as treasure trove among the volumes of the ancient, but it was revealed to them by that notable gospel preacher who led the angelic host, and testified, “Unto you is born this day, in the city of David, a Savior, which is Christ the Lord.”
When heaven entrusts a man with a merciful revelation, he is bound to deliver the good tidings to others. What? Keep that a secret whose utterance eternal mercy makes to charm the midnight air?
To what purpose were angels sent if the message were not to be spread abroad? According to the teaching of our own beloved Lord, we must not be silent, for He bids us, “What you hear in secret, that reveal you in public; and what I tell you in the ear in closets, that proclaim you upon the housetops.”
You then must keep this Christmas, by telling to your fellow men what God’s own Holy Spirit has seen fit to reveal to you.
But though the shepherds told what they heard from heaven, remember that they spoke of what they had seen below. They had, by observation, made those truths of God most surely their own which had first been spoken to them by revelation.
No man can speak of the things of God with any success until the doctrine which he finds in the Bible, he finds also in his heart. We must bring down the mystery and make it plain, by knowing, by the teaching of the Holy Spirit, its practical power on the heart and conscience.
If we have not been able to understand its heights and depths, yet we have felt its mystic power upon our heart and spirit. It has plainly revealed sin to us; it has revealed to us our pardon.
It has killed the reigning power of sin; it has given us Christ to reign over us, and the Holy Spirit to dwell within our bodies as in a temple. Now we must speak.
If you cannot speak in the pulpit, if as yet your cheek would mantle with a blush, and your tongue would refuse to do her office in the presence of many, there are your children—you are not ashamed to speak before them, are you?
There is the little cluster round the hearth on Christmas night, there is the little congregation in the workshop, and there is a little audience somewhere, to whom you might tell out of Jesus’ love to lost ones.
Do not get beyond what you know; do not plunge into what you have not experienced, for if you do, you will be out of your depth— and then, very soon, you will be floundering and making confusion worse confounded.
Go as far as you know; and since you know yourself to be a sinner—and Jesus a Savior, and a great one, too—talk about those two matters, and good will come of it.
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen. The excerpt is from Charles Spurgeon’s sermon, “Holy work for Christmas,” delivered Dec. 24, 1865 at the Metropolitan Tabernacle in London.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.