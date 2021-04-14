Consider the changes in society across all time but recall that God never changes.
Through Jesus Christ’s death, resurrection and ascension, He committed His immutable self to His bride, the Church, that she may never be moved.
After Solomon built the Temple in Jerusalem, the Hebrews viewed their city as an impregnable fortress, surrounded by what the famous preacher Charles Spurgeon described as a “natural rampart of hills” around an “impregnable citadel.”
Jerusalem has since fallen, but God remains the same. And that’s good news for the Church.
What Spurgeon told his congregation:
The Church as a whole is secured by God beyond the reach of harm. How often has the Church been attacked? But how often has she been victorious?
The number of her battles is just the number of her victories. Foes have come against her. They have compassed her about, they have compassed her about like bees—but in the name of God she has destroyed them. The bull of Bashan and the dog of Belial, the mighty and the insignificant, have all conspired to overthrow the Church, but He that sits in heaven has laughed at them.
The Lord has had them in derision and His Church has been as Mount Zion which cannot be removed but which abides forever. Turn now to the roll of history and read how the Church has been fortressed by God when fiercely attacked by men.
Persecution has unsheathed its bloody sword and sought to rend up the Church by its roots, or fell it with its axe.
Tyrants have heated their furnaces, have prepared their racks, and have erected their stakes. The martyrs of Christ have been dragged by thousands to a terrible death. The confessors have had to stand forth at the risk of their lives, protesting the gospel of God against the dominant of the times.
The little flock has been scattered here and there and the dogs of persecution have worried them in every corner where they have fled. Into every nation of the earth have they wandered. In sheepskins and goatskins have they been clothed. Their houses have been in the rocks and their sleeping places in the caves of the earth.
Like the stag pursued by the hounds, they have not had a moment’s space for so much as to take their breath, but has the Church been subdued? Has she ever been overcome? O God, You have proved the invincibility of Your truth.
You have manifested the power of Your Word, for You have not only preserved Your Church in the time of greatest trouble, but, blessed be Your name, you have made the hour of her peril the hour of her greatest triumph.
Whenever the Church has been the most persecuted, she has been the most successful.
The heathen Pro-consuls wondered when they saw the many who were prepared to die. They said, “Surely madness must have seized upon mankind that they cannot be content to commit suicide, but are so fond of death that they must come to our bar, and plead that they are lovers of Christ as if they sought to compel us to execute them.”
God gave divine grace for the moment and in the day of persecution He braced the nerves of His people and made them mighty to do or die, as God would have it.
But surely, had not Christ’s Church been surrounded by the mountains of God’s Omnipotence, she would have fallen prey to her numerous enemies.
The very heathens who reveled in vice despised the followers of Jesus on account of crimes which the voice of the liar, the devil, had laid to their charge.
A few years elapsed and the mud which had been cast upon the snow-white garments of Christ’s Church fell off them, leaving them whiter than before—the clouds that sought to obscure the light of the heaven of the gospel were blown away and “fair as the moon and clear as the sun”—the innocence of Christ’s Church shone forth again.
But the devil has adopted the same plan in every period. He has always sought to slander any race of Christians who are the means of revival.
And Satan has done all this with a vengeance. In every era of the church there have been numberless bands of heretics; only a small company have in certain times adhered to the truth of God, while the mass of professing Christians have gone aside, and have perished in the gainsaying of Korah.
Look at the earliest days of Christianity; scarcely were the apostles in their graves, and their souls in paradise than there sprang up men who denied the Lord that bought them—some who did evil that good might come—whose damnation was just. Heresies of all kinds began to spring up, even in the first 50 years after the departure of our Master.
When it comes to matters of doctrine, such as the five points of Calvinism, these things, you say, are offensive, and so, gentlemen, you would rather offend God than you would offend man.
But you reply, “These things, you know, are high doctrines; they had better not be preached—they will not be practical.” I think that the climax of all man’s blasphemy is centered in that utterance. Will you dare to say, “There are some parts of God’s truth that we do not need to preach to the people”?
Tell me that God put a thing in the Bible that I am not to preach. You are finding fault with my God. But you say, “It will be dangerous.” What? God’s truth dangerous? I should not like to stand in your shoes when you have to face your Maker on the Day of Judgment after such an utterance as that. If it is not God’s truth, let it alone. But if you believe the thing, out with it.
The world will like you just as well for being honest, and if the world does not, your Master will. Keep back nothing. Preach the whole gospel. Preach man’s responsibility—do not stutter at it. Preach divine sovereignty. Do not refuse to talk of election— to use the word even if they sneer.
Tell men that if they believe not, the blood is on their own heads, and then if the high people turn against you, snap your finger in their face. Tell them you do not care—that to you it is nothing—nothing at all to please man—your Master is in heaven, and you will please Him, come fair, come foul.
But, brothers and sisters, despite all this, let bigotry rave, let intolerance rail till it goes mad—the church is just as secure, for God has set Himself round about her—“even as the mountains are round about Jerusalem, from henceforth even forever.”
Some of those whom our congregations have lost as members thought it an awful thing that science should discover something which seemed to contradict the Scriptures.
Well, we lived over the geological difficulty, after all, and since then there have been different sets of philosophic infidels who have risen up and made wonderful discoveries, and poor timid Christians have thought, “What a terrible thing. This surely will be the end of all true religion. When science can bring facts against us, how shall we be able to stand?”
They just waited about another week, and all of a sudden they found that science was not their enemy, but their friend, for the truth, though tried in a furnace like silver seven times, is always a gainer by the trial.
Ah, you that hate the church, she shall always be a thorn in your side.
Oh, you that would batter her walls to pieces know this—that she is impregnable—not one of her stakes shall be removed, not one of her cords shall be broken.
God has fixed her where she is, and by divine decree established her on a rock.
Do you hate the church? Hate on—it will never be moved by all your hate.
Do you threaten to crush it? It shall crush you, but you shall never injure it.
Do you despise and laugh at it? Ah, the day is coming when the laugh shall be on the other side; wait a little while, and when her Master shall suddenly come in His glory, then shall it be seen on whose side is the victory, and who were the fools who laughed.
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen. The excerpt is from Charles Spurgeon’s sermon, “The Security of the Church,” delivered Nov. 1, 1857 at the Music Hall in Royal Surrey Gardens.
