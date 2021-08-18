Christians in Afghanistan will no doubt experience intense persecution under the Taliban, more than they have in recent past. Women and children will face cruel mistreatment and abuse of all kinds. Many Afghan Christians will be threatened and given two options: convert to Islam or die by the sword.
Afghan Christians will receive the honor of persecution, not because of any intolerance or wrongdoing, but simply because of their profession of faith.
We must not shy away from Christ, lest He turn His back on us.
But, as Pope Francis has noted in the past, persecution of Christians in the West is not nearly as violent as in the Middle East. In the West, persecution of the body of Christ is “polite” and often “disguised as culture, disguised as modernity, disguised as progress.”
Christians don’t need to disguise the change we hope to bring in the world. We don’t have to be polite about good news either.
Whether in Afghanistan or in America, our lives must embody the good news that Jesus Christ is Lord.
In a sermon on the apostle Peter’s first epistle, Martin Luther, the chief figure of the Protestant Reformation in the 16th century, reminded Christians of their Savior who “when he was reviled, reviled not again; when he suffered, threatened not; but committed himself to him that judgeth righteously.”
What Luther preached to his congregation:
When the individual accepts Christ and begins to profess his faith in word and life, invariably—it cannot be otherwise—the world, that eternal enemy of Christ and faithfully-obedient servant of the devil, will be dissatisfied.
The world regards it contemptible, disgraceful, to live any life but one pleasing to itself, to do and speak aught but as it desires.
Its rage is excited toward the Christian and it proceeds to persecute, to torture, even to murder him when possible. We often hear the wiseacre scoffers say that Christ could have enjoyed peace had he desired to.
The same may be said of Christians; they could have peace and pleasure if they would but take advice and conform to the world.
Is the truth not to be preached at all? Must we be silent and permit all mankind to go direct to hell? Who could or would heap upon himself the guilt of such negligence?
The godly Christian, who looks for eternal life after the present one and who aims to help others to attain unto the same happy goal, assuredly must act the part he professes, must assert his belief and show the world how it travels the broad road to hell and eternal death.
And to do so is to antagonize the world and incur the displeasure of the devil.
An essential feature of this calling is the suffering of evil in return for good. It seems inevitable that Christians be condemned in the eyes of the world and incur its highest displeasures; that they be destined to take up the gauntlet against the devil and the world.
It is said (Ps 44, 22): “For thy sake are we killed all the day long; we are accounted as sheep for the slaughter,” or for the sacrifice. Sacrificial sheep were kept in an enclosure, not permitted to go to pasture with the others. They were not kept for breeding, but to be daily, one after another, slaughtered.
In short, the Christian, because he is a Christian, is subjected to the holy and precious cross. He must suffer at the hands of men and of the devil, who plague and provoke him; outwardly with misery, persecution, poverty and illness, or inwardly—in heart—with their poisonous darts.
The cross is the Christian’s sign and watchword in his holy, precious, noble and happy calling unto eternal life. To such a calling must we render full dues and regard as good whatever it brings. And why should we complain?
Do not even wicked knaves and opposers of Christians often suffer at the hands of one another what they are not pleased to endure? And every man must frequently suffer injuries and misfortunes relative to body, property, wife and children.
Then, if you would be a Christian and live justly in your calling, be not so terribly alarmed, so filled with hostile rage, so extremely impatient, at the torments of the world and the devil.
If you are unwilling to suffer and to be reviled and slandered, if you prefer honor and ease, then deny Christ and embrace the delights of the world and the devil.
You will not, even then, be wholly free from suffering and sorrow, though it will be your prerogative not to suffer as a Christian and for the sake of Christ.
At the same time, you will discover that even though you enjoy only pleasure on earth, it will be but for a brief time and ultimately you will find the bitter end of the pleasure sought.
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen. The excerpt is from Martin Luther’s “Epistle Sermons,” Epiphany, Easter and Pentecost, translated by John Nicholas Lenker and published by The Luther Press in 1909.
