Prior to entering Canaan, Israel listens to Moses deliver the law, and Moses begins his instruction by reminding Israel that the nations are watching.
“Therefore be careful to observe [these statutes and judgments]; for this is your wisdom and your understanding in the sight of the peoples who will hear all these statutes, and say, ‘Surely this great nation is a wise and understanding people,’” (Deut. 4:6, New King James Version).
Israel’s principal calling before Yahweh is to serve as a nation of priests, not so they can retain this status exclusively and indefinitely, but so they can testify to the Gentile nations.
Why else would Moses bother pointing out that Israel would serve as an example in obedience (or disobedience) to the nations?
In the same way, those who belong to God must obey Him because the world is watching. Our younger brothers and sisters are watching us.
And being thrown into the sea with a millstone around our neck would be a better fate than if we cause those watching us to stumble (Matthew 18:6).
What the famous 19th century British preacher, Charles Spurgeon, taught his congregation:
Man’s heart, naturally, is like that of Leviathan, of which the Lord says, “It is as firm as a stone, yes, hard as a piece of the nether millstone”—the lower stone of the two in the mill was always chosen on account of its peculiar hardness.
Still, hard as the heart is by nature, it may grow harder by practice and by association with sin, even as Zechariah writes of sinners in his day, “Yes, they made their hearts as an adamant stone, lest they should hear the Law” (Zech. 7:12).
There is no doubt whatever that living among sinners has a hardening tendency upon men. You cannot walk about in this great leper colony without receiving some contagion.
Though you were pure in heart, unless you had the absolute perfection and Godhead of Christ Jesus to protect you, the prince of this world would make you his prey. It was hard to dwell in so foul a world as this without contracting some impurity. Those black coals, which fill this earthly cellar, if they will not burn us, will at least blacken us.
When so many fires of sin are pouring forth their smoke, the whitest of linen cannot escape the falling ash.
Let me here remark that the sins of God’s people are peculiarly operative in this manner. If I see a drunk intoxicated, I am simply shocked at him, but I am not likely to imitate his example; but if I see the same vice in a man whom I respect, and whose example has up to now been to me the guide of my life, I may be greatly grieved at first, but the tendency of my mind will be to make an excuse for him; and when one has succeeded in framing a plausible excuse for the sin of another, it is very natural to use it on one’s own behalf.
Association with inconsistent Christians has been the downfall of many young believers.
The devil delights to use God’s own birds as a decoy for his nets. And thus, by a course of reasoning which sin makes as easy as casting up accounts by a ready reckoner, we arrive at the conclusion, that perhaps what we avoided as a sin may have been no sin at all.
And we therefore indulge in it without stint, and step by step come down to the level of this evil generation. He, who handles edged tools, is apt to cut his fingers and none the less so, because the knife is made of the best steel. Let us walk warily among men, like a man with naked feet when going over thorny ground, lest our hurt be grievous.
You must understand that the hardening of a tender conscience is a gradual process, something like the covering of a pond with ice on a frosty night. At first you can scarcely see that freezing is going on at all.
There are certain signs which a thoroughly practiced eye may be able to detect as prognostics of ice, but the most of us would see nothing.
Apostates and great backsliders do not reach their worst at one bound. The descent to hell is sometimes a precipice, but far oftener a smooth and gentle slope.
It may be you can hear talk to which formerly you would have closed your ears; you can tolerate sins which once you would have shunned as though they were deadly serpents.
Your walk is somewhat careless now; great sins you avoid right heedfully, but secret sin gives you little or no concern.
The departure of that blessed sensibility of soul, which marks the new birth, is one very serious mark of declension. It may not seem a great evil to have less abhorrence of evil, but this truly is the egg from which the worst mischief may come.
Hear me attentively, O my brethren to whom this message is directed, as I rebuke you in the words of the Savior in the Revelation—“Nevertheless, I have something against you, because you have left your first love.”
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen. The excerpt is from Charles Spurgeon’s sermon, “God or self—which?” delivered on March 9, 1862 at the Metropolitan Tabernacle in London.
