Which of the 150 psalms in the Book of Psalms, or the psalter, testify about Jesus Christ? Put another way, which of those 150 psalms should we understand as the words of Jesus Himself?
The answer: All of them.
For in Luke 24:44, we read, “And he said unto them, These are the words which I spake unto you, while I was yet with you, that all things must be fulfilled, which were written in the law of Moses, and in the prophets, and in the psalms, concerning me” (King James Version).
As you read through the psalms, remember that not only do the psalms teach us about Jesus—every single darn one—but they also are His songs, songs from His own mouth.
He wants to sing them with you so that you may become more like Him.
What the famous 19th century minister Charles Spurgeon preached:
The design of Christ’s life is clearly seen in His last prayer when He prayed, “Sanctify them through Your truth; Your Word is truth. And for their sakes I sanctify Myself, that they also might be sanctified through the truth.”
You can see that His one object is to make His people holy as He is holy, to keep them from evil even as He was kept, and to make them conquerors over sin even as He conquered.
All His life He labored at this with the 12 and with others who followed with Him and His last prayer breathes this, “I pray not that You should take them out of the world, but that You should keep them from the evil.”
Everywhere this is seen to be true. The relationships which He assumes suppose it, for brethren are like their brother, and friends are like their friend. The metaphors which He uses imply the same thing, for the engrafted branch drinks in the nature of the stem, the spouse grows like her husband, and the members of the body are of the same nature as the head.
The mystical Christ it not like the image of the Babylonian monarch’s dream with head of gold, and feet of clay, but Christ is one throughout.
The grace which dwells in the head, transforms the whole body. It is our delightful expectation that, “We shall be like He is, for we shall see Him as He is,” and then we shall be satisfied, for we shall wake up in His likeness.
Well, brethren, what we might have expected, and what God has thus virtually promised, has been actually seen, for the disciples have been like their Lord, and this is where I want to lay the most stress.
Have not the disciples been like their Lord in points of character? It would be very absurd for me to say that the Old Testament saints were disciples of Christ in a literal sense, and yet in spirit they all were so, for the gospel is the same in all ages, and it is the same light which lightens every man that comes into the world.
The inner teaching of the Spirit was the same to Abel and to Noah as it was to John and Paul.
And while apostles looked back to Jesus and were enlightened, patriarchs looked forward and had light, too. Now each of the saints in the olden time had some likeness to the Lord Jesus Christ.
Think of a few of them and you will see some of His beauties. Abel reveals His righteousness and Enoch His walking with God; Job shows His patience and Abraham His faith; Moses His meekness and Samuel His power of intercession; Daniel is like He in His integrity and Jeremiah in His weeping. Like drops of morning dew, all these reflected the light of the Sun of Righteousness.
In the New Testament, we see the transforming power of His teaching in many instances. Peter and John were like their Master, for we read that when their enemies “saw the boldness of Peter and John, and perceived that they were unlearned and ignorant men, they took knowledge of them that they had been with Jesus.”
The likeness was so striking that they were obliged to confess it.
Take John alone, for a minute, and who can read his epistles without saying, “Even thus his Master spoke?”
John was far behind his Lord, but yet how marvelously like Him! You have smiled at your children sometimes when you have seen your own ways repeated in them. You have beheld your own peculiarities as in a mirror.
Almost unconsciously, they have been yourself in miniature. So was it evidently with John. If it is true, as tradition says, that he was carried into the assembly when he was too old to walk, and was in the habit of saying to them, “Little children, love one another: little children, love one another”—it was so like our Lord Jesus Christ, you might have thought the Master had returned to earth.
As for Paul, in many aspects he is the counterpart of his Lord, and as I read that strange passage in Romans which staggers some, where he says, “I could wish myself accursed from Christ for my brethren, according to the flesh,” I am led to say, “Herein he resembles that Blessed One who was actually made a curse for us, as it is written, ‘Cursed is everyone that hangs on a tree.’”
Now, all the saints of God, more or less, according as they have fully been disciples of Jesus, display His characteristics. I cannot stop, this morning, to tell you what characteristics I see in you which are like my Lord. I rejoice that I do know brothers and sisters here of whom I have often said to myself, “I can see their Master in them.”
I wish I could say so of all of you, but still, I am glad to see in so many the points of true likeness to Jesus, the family characteristics which mark all the children of God.
There are little touches of their Father in all the heirs of salvation which make us feel that they belong to the same family as Jesus. They could not have learned those ways—they must have been imparted by a birth from above.
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen, and pastoral intern at Church of the Redeemer in West Monroe. The excerpt is from Charles Spurgeon’s sermon, “The Choice of a Leader,” delivered on Aug. 1, 1875 at the Metropolitan Tabernacle in London.
