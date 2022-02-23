Though speaking more than 100 years ago, the famous preacher Charles Spurgeon pointed out Christians lived in a “soft and silken age,” one in which they were not called to the stake to testify to the name of Christ.
Even here in America, over the last 100 years, Christians also have not answered the call to martyrdom on the scale seen under Nero or some subsequent Roman emperors.
For example, a number of Christian martyrs died during the reign of Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius (AD 161-180)—the same Aurelius who is strangely esteemed for his Stoicism. I have heard some defend Aurelius against the charge of persecuting Christians on the basis of similarities between his “god within” Stoicism and Christianity.
Following Jesus Christ and Stoicism are not compatible. Any syncretism is an effort to justify pagan worship.
And Christians have no need of learning from Stoics, even when faced with pain and suffering. After all, we have a Savior who was exalted on the Cross, who died victorious and rose again.
Regardless of whether Christians are killed for the faith or challenged in seemingly minor tests each day, we are all witnesses (martyrs) to Jesus Christ when we, like the prophet Daniel, persist in our worship of the one true God.
We’re imitating the one to whom every knee shall bow—even emperors.
What Spurgeon preached:
You and I have but few and slender opportunities, in this soft and silken age, of showing our love to our Lord by the surrender of liberty and life for His sake. There are no stocks or racks, no stakes or gibbets, for martyrs now. These are smooth and slippery times, yet if we are so inclined, we can work with a will, with the self-denial and self-sacrifice of missionaries.
For the love of Jesus, we can dare to die under a cloud with no hope of being canonized. Faith and patience are martial virtues, which it may be quite within our province to illustrate in humble rather than heroic fashion.
You may wonder why I keep on in this strain. I am aiming at instances which are much more common than some of you may imagine. In a congregation of this magnitude, the confidential words spoken to the pastor by the solitary ones would often startle those who sit in their family pews.
Confession of Christ frequently causes division in a household. Husband and wife are, for His sake, in hostility. Mother and daughter cannot agree. Taunt and jibe are ill to bear with equanimity. Perhaps it touches men in their trade, and it goes hard with the bread winner when faithfulness takes away his bread and cheese.
My sympathy, however sincere, is of small account, would to God I could inspire you with more fortitude. Let me challenge you to quit yourselves like men. Let me exhort you to play the Daniel.
Say now, is your God, the living God, able to deliver you out of the den of lions? I hope you will be able to cheerfully respond, “I believe He can, I believe He will, and if not, though I abide in the den till I die, I will rest quietly there with the angel of His presence as my guardian, for I know He will bring me, when I have suffered a while, to glory everlasting.”
Leaning over, like that Persian king, I look down into a greater den of lions than he ever descried. It is dark, the stench is foul, and amid the dim shadows I discern struggling forms and figures, tormentors, whose faces are hidden, stretching women upon racks, and torturing men with switch and knout, and yonder, a spot where, on hundreds of stakes, martyrs have been burned to the death. In the far distance, a wild horse and a human victim tied to his heels to be dragged to death.
Strange and horrible spectacle that, out yonder.—a long procession of men who were scourged, who were stoned, who were beheaded, who were sawn asunder, saintly men were they, of whom the world was not worthy.
Leaning over the mouth of this great lion’s den, I ask the persecuted saints of all ages—Has your God been able to deliver you? And with a cheerful shout, loud as the voice of thunder, they cry, “In all these things we are more than conquerors through him that loved us.”
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen. The excerpt is from Charles Spurgeon’s sermon, “The lion’s den,” delivered on Nov. 26, 1903 at the Metropolitan Tabernacle in London.
