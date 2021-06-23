Our English word for “bribe” comes from the same French word meaning, “gift,” in its original sense referring to the gifts given to beggars.
It is highly ironic—and tragic—then that the word signifying the giving of alms now refers to fattening the pockets of those with power, a form of corruption.
When we commit ourselves to Jesus Christ, pledge our allegiance to His kingdom, we must trust Him to provide for us and bless us, like Abraham when led by God into an unknown land.
The desire for material gain over and against the care of our brothers and sisters will incur the wrath of God, just as Israel did over and over again. In Israel, bribes and the shedding of blood went together, and the land cast them out into exile. “Whoever is greedy for unjust gain trouble their own household, but he who hates bribes will live” (Prov. 15:27).
Charles Spurgeon, that famous 19th century preacher, in preaching on the text of Isaiah 33, outlines a model for Christians today from Isaiah’s prophetic words picturing Jesus Christ, the king and the answer to the uncertainty of Israel’s future.
What Spurgeon told his congregation:
When God brought His servant Abraham into the separated position of a stranger in a strange land, it was not long before He said to him, “Lift up now thine eyes, and look to the north, and to the south, and to the east, and to the west, for all this land will I give to thee and to thy seed for ever,” as if to solace and cheer him in the place of his sojourn by the picture and the promise that greeted him.
In like manner, you children of faithful Abraham, you who have left all for Christ’s sake, look upon your future heritage from the spot of your present exile, and your hearts will exceedingly rejoice.
We find a remarkably full description of these people. Read the fifteenth verse of Isaiah 33. Their ordinary gait distinguishes them. “He that walketh righteously.”
“The pure in heart shall see God,” but if your deportment disgraces you, how deep will be your dishonor.
Unholy creatures will never see a holy God. It is not possible.
Oh sinners, what think you of this? You must be changed, you must be cleansed, you must be converted, the Holy Ghost must regenerate you, otherwise, you cannot walk uprightly or stand in the presence of the King in His beauty.
Next to this they are known by their tongues, “and speaketh uprightly.”
No liar shall enter into heaven. Those who talk lasciviously, those who swear profanely, the singers of idle songs, those who lend their lips to slander, backbite their neighbors, and circulate evil reports in malice—these and such as these can have no inheritance in the kingdom of God.
Oh may the Lord wash your tongues, rinse your mouths, and make them sweet and clean, else you will never sing the songs of heaven.
“He that walketh righteously and speaketh uprightly” is so far approved. But let him take heed to his commercial character, for it is further said, “He that despiseth the gain of oppressions,” or as the margin has it, of deceit.
A man that gets money by squeezing others, by oppressing the poor by hard bargains, shall not enjoy the beatific vision. If you buy and sell, and get gain by lying, by false pretenses, by tricks of trade—ay, even by the customs that are commonly allowed, though they would look fraudulent if thoroughly exposed, you shall have no inheritance in the kingdom of God.
How can you be gracious when you are not honest? He that is not able to hold the scales lightly, measure out an even yard, or make out a bill equitably, may well tremble at being poised in the balances of the sanctuary.
When such as these are weighed, they will be found wanting. Thorough integrity must stand the test of disinterestedness.
“He that shaketh his hands from holding of bribes.” Some men cannot help preferring coin to conscience. This is the way of bribery.
Palm oil was largely used when Isaiah wrote. It is much in vogue still, perhaps not so much in this country as in others, but there are plenty of ways of receiving bribes besides selling one’s vote at the polling booth.
How many men are bribed by a smile or a crown—bribed to Sabbath breaking—bribed to the follies of the world—bribed to I know not what of error.
But drop a shilling into a conscientious man’s hand, and he shakes it from his hand, he does not like the touch of it, he is like Paul, who shook off the viper into the fire. So the man who is to see the King in His beauty shakes his hand from holding bribes.
Moreover, “He stoppeth his ears from hearing of blood.” He does not like to hear of cruelty, of outrage, or wantonly causing pain.
He stops his ears, he will not listen to any proposal either to gratify a resentment or to seek a personal advantage whereby his neighbor would be injured.
In this wicked world it is often wise to stop one’s ears. A deaf ear is a great blessing when there is base conversation in the neighborhood.
The good man who thus keeps guard over his hands and his feet, his tongue and his ears, is likewise known by his eyes. “He shutteth his eyes from seeing evil.” He shuns the temptations to which a vain curiosity would expose him.
Oh if our mother Eve had shut her eyes when the serpent pointed out yon rosy apple on the tree. Oh. that she had shut her eyes to it. Oh. that she had said, “No, I will not even look at it.”
Looking leads to longing, and longing leads to sin.
Do you say, “There can be no harm in looking, just to see for yourself, are we not told to prove all things?”
But seek God, who changes a man, gives him new desires, new longings, and new hopes.
And He can change you.
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen. The excerpt is from Charles Spurgeon’s sermon, “A precious promise for a pure people,” delivered Dec. 14, 1916 at the Metropolitan Tabernacle in London.
