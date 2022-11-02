Remember Joshua, son of Nun? Moses’ apprentice? It was Joshua whom Yahweh chose to lead Israel into Canaan to complete the conquest of the Canaanites and to apportion an inheritance for the 12 tribes of Israel.
And what is the meaning of his name—Joshua? Yeshu-yah, or “Yah saves.”
And this is the name which the second person of the Trinity, Jesus, was known among men. Jesus—Joshua.
“And she shall bring forth a son, and thou shalt call his name JESUS: for he shall save his people from their sins” (Matthew 1:21, King James Version).
That is, through His ministry, death, resurrection and ascension, Jesus completed another conquest, as the Second Joshua, a Greater Joshua. He conquered sin and death by laying down His life for us.
And He calls us to do the same.
What the famous 19th century minister Charles Spurgeon preached:
We feel quite sure that the disciples will grow like their Master in the case of Jesus because He inspires them with an intense love to Himself which flames forth in enthusiasm for Him. Get a teacher whom all the scholars love and admire, and they will soon learn.
Make them enthusiastic for him, and no lesson will be too hard. This, our dear and blessed Lord, of whom these lips cannot speak as they should, has done.
We admire, we love, no, we adore Him. He is our God, our all in all, and therefore we desire to be molded at His will. Live for Him? Yes, we find it to be our joy, for the love of Christ empowers us. Die for Him?
Yes, His saints in all ages have rejoiced to lay down their lives for Him. Full of fervor and fired with enthusiasm, they have suffered losses and reproaches for His name’s sake.
If the Teacher inspires such enthusiasm, doubtless He will fashion the disciples in His likeness.
Best of all, our great Teacher has a Spirit with Him, a mighty Spirit, God Himself, the Holy Spirit.
And when He teaches, He teaches not with words alone, but with a power which goes beyond the ear into the heart itself. Other teachers, except as they follow Christ, must depend upon the charms of eloquence, or the force of argument.
But our Lord, though most eloquent of all, for His lips are like lilies dropping sweet-smelling myrrh—though full of arguments, for His is the wisdom of God—relies upon the energy which He felt when He said, “The Spirit of the Lord is upon Me, for the Lord has anointed Me.”
The divine Spirit casts a light into the soul of such a brilliance that things not seen stand out in clearest evidence. And things hoped for are grasped in their very substance. With that light there comes also life to feel, power to realize, and discernment to judge.
And so the soul is led into all truth and the scholar receives the lessons of his Lord in their life and energy. Who else can give this Spirit? By what other teacher can the Holy Spirit be breathed into us?
Who would not sit at the feet of a Master so transcendently above all others in possessing such an infinite gift? I would to God, while I am speaking thus, that some here present would say, “Gladly would I commit myself to that great Teacher.”
Remember, beloved, if you want Him to be your Master, He equally longs for you to be His disciple. I think I have now shown that it was to be expected that, with such a Master, disciples should become like He is.
Now let me observe that this was virtually promised. It is promised to us, in effect, in the great decree of predestination, “For whom He did foreknow He also did predestinate to be conformed to the image of His Son.”
This is the great purpose of God, that Christ may be the first-born among many brethren, and that the brethren may be a company in whose faces the Lord shall discern the image of the Only Begotten. What God predestinates, we may confidently expect.
It is promised to us in the very name of Jesus Christ, for that name is Jesus, “For He shall save His people from their sins.” But saving men from their sins is the bringing of them back into a condition of purity and holiness.
This indeed is the salvation which we preach—not the mere forgiveness of sin, as some think—but the conquering of sin, the driving out of sin, the making of men like the Lord Jesus by the Spirit of God. The very name of Jesus tells us that He means to make His disciples as free from sin as He is.
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen, and pastoral intern at Church of the Redeemer in West Monroe. The excerpt is from Charles Spurgeon’s sermon, “The Choice of a Leader,” delivered on Aug. 1, 1875 at the Metropolitan Tabernacle in London.
