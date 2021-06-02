God was not a liar when He promised the land before Abraham to the patriarch and his offspring (Gen. 13:15).
Some of us may be tempted, when faced with news of the ongoing conflict between Israel and certain Palestinian armed groups, to emphasize Yahweh’s promise to Abraham’s offspring, the Jews, as evidence supporting the existence of a “holy land.” Stand by the nation of Israel, some say.
But in Jesus Christ, the land of Israel is no longer the holy land. The distinctions between Jew and Gentile have been erased in our Savior, as the apostle Paul was eager to declare.
And it simply won’t do for us to spiritualize God’s promise to Abraham that his offspring would possess the land forever and say that, somehow, the Church now possesses the land as the spiritual equivalent of Israel.
No. The genealogies in the gospels written by Matthew and Luke make it clear who is Abraham’s offspring: Jesus Christ.
As with all promises in the Old Covenant, God’s promise to Abraham is fulfilled in the physical person of Jesus Christ, the true Israel. Jesus was faithful where the Jews were not. Jesus fulfilled Israel’s calling to be a light to the world, a world of Jews and Gentiles.
Jesus now rules. All lands belong to Him, including not only Palestine but your land as well. “And He Himself is before all things and by Him all things cohere” (Col. 1:17).
While looking to the Jews as a model of suffering, John Calvin—the 16th century French reformer in Geneva, Switzerland—also emphasizes the way that we now see clearly the truth of all promises fulfilled in Jesus Christ where the Jews only saw such truths in an obscure light.
If we can’t endure for the sake of a truth clearly revealed when the Jews suffered simply because of the promise of a Messiah, how can we expect the favor our Lord?
Stand by Jesus, we should say.
What Calvin preached:
We ought to take advantage of the particular examples of the martyrs who have gone before us. These are not confined to two or three, but are, as the apostle says (Heb. 12:1), “So great a cloud of witnesses.”
By this expression he intimates that the number is so great that it ought, as it were, completely to engross our sight. Not to be tedious, I will only mention the Jews, who were persecuted for the true religion, as well under the tyranny of King Antiochus as a little after his death.
We cannot allege that the number of sufferers was small, for it formed, as it were, a large army of martyrs. We cannot say that it consisted of prophets whom God had set apart from common people, for women and young children formed part of the band. We cannot say that they got off at a cheap rate, for they were tortured as cruelly as it was possible to be.
Accordingly, we hear what the apostle says (Heb. 11:35), that some were stretched out like drums, not caring to be delivered, that they might obtain a better resurrection; others were proved by mockery and blows, or bonds and prisons; others were stoned or sawn asunder; others traveled up and down, wandering among mountains and caves.
Let us now compare their case with ours. If they so endured for the truth which was at that time so obscure, what ought we to do in the clear light which is now shining?
God speaks to us with open mouth; the great gate of the kingdom of heaven has been opened, and Jesus Christ calls us to Himself, after having come down to us that we might have him, as it were, present to our eyes.
What a reproach would it be to us to have less zeal in suffering for the gospel than those who had only hailed the promises afar off—who had only a little wicket opened whereby to come to the kingdom of God, and who had only some memorial and type of Jesus Christ?
These things cannot be expressed in a word, as they deserve, and therefore I leave each to ponder them for himself.
The doctrine now laid down, as it is general, ought to be carried into practice by all Christians, each applying it to his own use according as may be necessary.
This I say, in order that those who do not see themselves in apparent danger may not think it superfluous as regards them. They are not at this hour in the hands of tyrants, but how do they know what God means to do with them hereafter?
We ought therefore to be so forearmed that if some persecution which we did not expect arrives, we may not be taken unawares. But I much fear that there are many deaf ears in regard to this subject.
So far are those who are sheltered and at their ease from preparing to suffer death when need shall be that they do not even trouble themselves about serving God in their lives.
It nevertheless continues true that this preparation for persecution ought to be our ordinary study, and especially in the times in which we live.
Those, again, whom God calls to suffer for the testimony of His name ought to show by deeds that they have been thoroughly trained to patient endurance. Then ought they to recall to mind all the exhortations which were given them in times past, and bestir themselves just as the soldier rushes to arms when the tempest sounds.
But how different is the result.
The only question is how to find out subterfuges for escaping. I say this in regard to the greater part; for persecution is a true touchstone by which God ascertains who are His. And few are so faithful as to be prepared to meet death boldly.
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen. The excerpt is from John Calvin’s sermon, “Enduring persecution for Christ.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.