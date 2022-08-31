elf-denial cannot be a happy affair in the common way we think of it. No doubt, you’ve heard someone comment on some act of self-denial and their face is cast down, utterly morose: “I’m doing it for them.”
Self-denial, we’re told, means you’re so happy for someone else to benefit that you’re not even aware you’ve denied yourself anything.
Throughout 2 Corinthians, the apostle Paul says that in denying yourself you actually gain for yourself: in denying yourself for your brother and sister, you gain the joy of your brother and sister. In some sense then, there is no such thing as self-denial. You’re not denying your self: you’re gaining a brother or sister.
A so-called “act of self-denial,” if motivated by love, is actually an act performed in the hope of gain.
That’s forgiveness. That’s justice. You’re not getting what you’re owed, and the offender is not getting what they had coming either because the debt has been forgiven, set aside, put behind you both.
Forgiveness is not self-denial; it’s self-accumulation. Forgiveness is not self-denial; it’s a fellowship of love.
The famous 19th century preacher Charles Spurgeon, while preaching on Psalm 130:4, “But there is forgiveness with thee, that thou mayest be feared,” reiterated the assurance of forgiveness of sins in Jesus Christ.
What Spurgeon preached:
Here are scores and hundreds of us who bear witness that God has pardoned us. Whatever I may doubt, I dare not doubt my pardon in Christ Jesus.
There are moments when one has to look well to one’s evidences, and come to Jesus Christ again, but this one thing I know, that Christ says, “He that believeth on me is not condemned,” and I do believe on Him, if I have an existence, I know that I am trusting the Lord Jesus Christ, and if so, then I am pardoned.
And oh, how sweet it is to know this. What peace it gives.
I can look forward to living or to dying with equal delight now that I can say, “My sin is forgiven.” You can say, as I often do, in those sweet words of Kent—
“Now freed from sin, I walk at large,
My Savior’s blood my full discharge;
At His dear feet my soul I lay,
A sinner saved, and homage pay.”
Do you know what it is to be forgiven, young man? If you do not, you have not tasted the sweetest thing out of heaven. Oh, it is such joy. Angels hardly have ever tasted a joy that exceeds the bliss of having sins put away.
It yields a calm so deep, so profound, that it can only be called “the peace of God, which passeth all understanding.”
I have thus tried to bring forward the great truth that there is forgiveness with God, and let me say, before I leave this point, that you will please remember that we have warrant in God’s Word for saying that there is forgiveness for you.
However great your sins may have been—with but one exception, there is the sin against the Holy Ghost, which, if you have any tenderness left in your conscience, you have not committed—but apart from that, “all manner of sin and blasphemy shall be forgiven unto men.”
I wish I could go round these galleries, and to these pews, and find out where the aching hearts were.
Perhaps I would find one who said, “O sir, I never attended a place of worship for twenty or thirty years, can I be pardoned?”
I would say, “Yes, there is forgiveness for you.” Another might say, “Why, I cursed God to His face, I have dared Him to damn my soul, can I be forgiven?” I will answer, in the words of the text, “There is forgiveness.”
And I might meet another who would say, “But I used to persecute my wife, I have ill-treated my children because they would serve God. Can I, a hardened wretch such as I am—can I be pardoned?” “There is forgiveness.”
And I might meet another who would say, “Years ago, I was a high professor, but I became entangled in the world, and I have gone back. Am I not cast out?” I would say, “There is forgiveness.”
But there would be another who would say, “I cannot tell you what my crime is, unless you stoop down, and let me whisper it in your ear,” and when I heard the awful words, which I must not tell again, I would still say, before you all, “There is forgiveness.”
And though it were murder or adultery, whatever it might have been, and however frequently it might have been committed, though the woman were a harlot, and the man a practiced thief, yet still we have the same Gospel for every creature, “There is forgiveness.”
And though you are eighty or ninety years of age, “There is forgiveness,” though you have sinned against light and knowledge, against mercy, against God and Christ His dear Son, yet still “there is forgiveness.”
You have come to the brink of the precipice—O God, I see it, you are just going over—one foot already rests upon nothing, and you totter to your fall. O man, let me catch you in my arms, and tell you that “there is forgiveness” yet.
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen, and pastoral intern at Church of the Redeemer in West Monroe. The excerpt is from Charles Spurgeon’s sermon, “Forgiveness,” delivered on Jan. 25, 1906 at the Metropolitan Tabernacle in London.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.