How can we have grounds to boast when we have been born, not of corruptible seed but of incorruptible, through the Word, which is Jesus Christ?
Acts 17:28 tells us that “in him we live, and move, and have our being.” We cannot live and move and have our being without regard for God’s Word—for Him—but that is exactly the place where many stretch out their legs and proceed to run as far away from Him as they can.
We have our being only through Jesus Christ so wouldn’t let His Word dwell in us, too?
That’s the point made by Martin Luther, that Protestant Reformer in the 16th century, when he preached through Paul’s first epistle to the Corinthians:
There are three different kinds of people on earth, among whom Christians must live.
The first of these are that rude class which is unconcerned about the nature of God and how he rules. They have no regard for God’s Word. Their faith is only in their mammon and their own appetites, in the husks and swill with which they fill themselves.
The second class are they who are still reasonable, concerning themselves, about God’s purposes and their fulfillment, and how we may be saved but who would invent knowledge of God apart from His revelation.
The third class are those who transgress, having knowledge. They have the Word of revelation. I am not now speaking of those who knowingly persecute the truth—those of the first class, who are unconcerned about God—but I am speaking of those who recognize the revelation but are led by the devil to override it and go around it.
Though you were to search forever you would nowhere attain the secrets of God’s purposes, but would only risk your soul.
If you, therefore, would proceed wisely, you cannot do better than to be interested in the Word and in God’s works. In them he has revealed himself, and in them he may be comprehended.
For instance, he manifests his Son, Christ, to you, on the cross. This is the work of your redemption.
In it you may truly apprehend God, and learn that he will not condemn you on account of your sins, if you believe, but will give you everlasting life. So Christ tells you: “God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth on him should not perish, but have eternal life.” (John 3:16).
In this Christ, says Saint Paul (Colossians 2:3), are all the treasures of wisdom and knowledge hidden. Herein you will have more than enough to learn, to study and ponder. You will marvel at the wonderful revelation of God, and you will learn to delight in and love him. It is a mine which can never be exhausted in this life by study, and in the contemplation of which, as Peter says (1 Peter 1:12), even the angels never tire, but find unceasing joy and pleasure.
I say this so that we may be prepared to instruct and direct those we may meet who, assailed and tormented by such thoughts of the devil, are led to tempt God.
They are beguiled by the devil to search and grope, in his false ways, after what may be the intention of God concerning them, and thereby they are led into such apprehension and despair that they are unable to endure it. Such individuals must be reminded of these words, and be reproved by them.
And so infinite are his wisdom, his counsel and riches, that you will never be able to fathom nor exhaust them. You ought to rejoice that he gives you some knowledge of his omnipotence in his revelation, as follows:
“For of him, and through him, and unto him, are all things. To him be the glory for ever.”
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen. The excerpt is from Martin Luther’s “Epistle Sermons,” Trinity Sunday to Advent, translated by John Nicholas Lenker and published by The Luther Press in 1909.
