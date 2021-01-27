It was under Pharaoh’s yoke of oppression that the people of Israel multiplied. And in response to this suffering, Yahweh displayed His power by judging Egypt with the 10 plagues and delivering the Hebrews by parting a sea.
Yahweh’s judgments were the final decisive acts in a contest of power with the false gods of Egypt (Numbers 33:4), but that’s not when the contest began.
The contest of power began when Egypt oppressed Yahweh’s people because the Egyptians’ imposition of hardship was nothing less than an attempt to thwart the promises Yahweh made to the descendants of Jacob. Egypt’s oppression of Israel was an attempt to frustrate Yahweh’s plans, and He responded by making His might known with many mighty acts.
Anyone who wants to live a godly life, who wants the blessings promised by God, will face persecution for the sake of Christ. If our country’s current political climate is any indication, churches in the U.S. of A. won’t have to do more than speak God’s word to encounter persecution.
Such persecution is a blessing, Charles Spurgeon preached in the late 19th century, because it means the church will grow, truth will spread, and God will make His might known.
What Spurgeon told his congregation:
Whenever there has been a great persecution raised against the Christian church, God has overruled it, as He did in the case of Pharaoh’s oppression of the Israelites, by making the aggrieved community more largely to increase.
The early persecutions in Judea promoted the spread of the gospel. After the death of Stephen, the disciples were all scattered abroad throughout the regions of Judea and Samaria, except the apostles, the result is thus given—“Therefore they that were scattered abroad went everywhere preaching the word.”
So, too, when Herod stretched forth his hands to vex certain members of the church, and killed James, the brother of John, with the sword. What came of it? Why Luke tells us in almost the same words that Moses had used: “The word of God grew and multiplied.”
Those terrible and bloody persecutions under the Roman Emperor by no means stopped the progress of the gospel, but strangely enough seemed to press forward for the crown of martyrdom.
The church probably never increased at a greater ratio than as when her foes were most fierce to assail, and most resolute to destroy her.
It was so in later times; the Reformation in this country and throughout Europe never went on so prosperously as when it was most vigorously opposed.
You shall find in any individual church that wherever evil men have conspired together, and a storm of opposition has burst forth against the saints, the heart of the Lord has been moved with compassion, and His hand has been raised to succor.
We have come to look upon opposition as an omen of good, and persecution for righteousness’ sake as a tearful seed-time, quickly to be followed by a harvest of joy. We have looked on our adversaries, though they seemed like stormy birds, as being the index of a favorable wind to the good boat of Christ’s church.
Persecution seems to be the wave that when it leaps up around her, speeds her course. Let the mountains be removed and cast into the midst of the sea, but after long experience of Yahweh’s faithfulness towards His people, we are confident that His church shall not be moved—in quietude shall she possess her soul.
Persecution has evidently aided the increase of the church by the scattering abroad of earnest teachers. We are very apt to get hived—too many of us together, and our very love of one another renders it difficult to part us and scatter us about.
Persecution, therefore, is permitted to scatter the hive of the church into various swarms, and each of these swarms begins to make honey. We are all like the salt if we are true Christians, and the proper place for the salt is not massed in a box, but scattered by handfuls over the flesh which it is to preserve.
We are of good service when we are kept together in great bands: happy we certainly are in the presence of each other.
Moreover, beloved, persecution in the church, even when it does not take the form of burning or imprisonment, but of slander, of cruel mockings, jesting, jeering, and venomous spite; in whatever form it is sent, persecution helps to keep up the separation between the church and the world.
It is no evil to the church; depend upon it, to have a great gulf fixed between her and the world.
The worst thing that ever could happen for us is when affinities are made between the sons of God and the children of Belial; this brought on the deluge, and if it could ever be carried out thoroughly again, it would bring on judgments terrible to think of.
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen. The excerpt is from Charles Spurgeon’s sermon, “Prosperity under persecution,” delivered at the Metropolitan Tabernacle in London.
