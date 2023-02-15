I trust God to give me my daily bread, but stealing from my employer will ensure bread is put on the table.
I trust God to provide a spouse for me, but sleeping with this person will tide me over until marriage.
I trust God to preserve me, but I will do whatever it takes to defend my honor, even if it means I destroy someone else’s life in the process.
I trust God to judge all people for their deeds, good or evil, public or in secret, but I need to avenge this offense right now or I will go crazy.
I trust God to stomp out the wicked, but turning the cheek is not an option right now.
The statements above are heavily exaggerated representations of complaints I have heard from fellow Christians. We do not trust God to do what He says as long as we obey the voice of His Son, Jesus Christ.
For far too many Christians, Jesus Christ—whether His instruction or His suffering and death—are far too unrealistic for us to take seriously.
But it comes down to trust: Do you trust God or not?
What the 16th century German Reformer Martin Luther preached:
The anxiety respecting the Church’s continued existence and her preservation against the devil and the world, can be left to the Lord. He has taken this upon himself and thus has removed the burden from our shoulders, that we might be certain of the permanence of the Church.
If its preservation were committed to human counsel, might and will, the devil, with his power, would soon overthrow and destroy it.
Likewise, in every office and station, each one should follow this counsel of Saint Peter.
A prince should seek to protect his land and people, to promote God’s Word, to maintain discipline and peace, to do justice to every man, to punish the disobedient, etc.
Councils, officials, and those in authority should faithfully advise and direct to this end.
Pastors and preachers should rightly and fearlessly declare God’s Word and truth.
Every citizen and subject should be intent upon his work and duty, and whatever, in connection therewith, is unusual he must simply commit to God.
But the world does not pursue this course. Each one says: Why should I incur so much danger, opposition and hostility?
Again, why should I labor and toil for naught?
I will not accomplish my work at any rate. In this spirit of fear and worry, his proper office and work are delayed, or he is always careless.
But let such people know that they are not Christians, nor do they promote God’s kingdom or profit the offices conferred on them.
If they do not propose to mend their ways, they should give up the office bestowed on them by God. It is not enough to simply sit at ease in one’s office and accept the plaudits of men.
We all like to render esteem and honor to office and station.
But know this, that you are not in office to parade about in beautiful garments, to sit in the front row, and be called “Gracious Master” and “Esquire.”
You are to conduct faithfully the office with which God has clothed and honored you, regardless of human honor and profit, shame or injury.
But men are not generally inclined to believe and trust God. They are not inclined to remember that he cares for us; that he has assumed and must bear the greatest of burdens, which no man on earth can bear; that he cared for us before we were born, and could still, of himself, execute all things dispensing with all human help, but he prefers to accomplish his purpose through human means, and to employ us as instruments in these divine works—governing, punishing, teaching, comforting.
The world is particularly culpable in this matter of pride. When divinely charged with some great work, it always seeks to determine, in advance, by its own wisdom, all future danger and accidents, and tries to anticipate them.
The world looks for man’s help, and seeks friendship and assistance wherever it can. It makes alliances, and resorts to other schemes. It puts its trust in these and then considers itself strong enough to meet opposition, and is sure of its cause by reason of its own efforts.
This is not showing faith in God.
It is not committing our cause and all care for ourselves to him. It is maintaining the cause through one’s own anxiety and forethought. It is ignoring and disbelieving the fact that nothing can be accomplished by one’s own vexed effort.
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen, and pastoral intern at Church of the Redeemer in West Monroe. The excerpt is from Martin Luther’s Epistle Sermons: Trinity Sunday to Advent, translated by John Nicholas Lenker.
