There is a disturbing trend among Christians, resulting partly from too much attention to cable news networks, in which our country's political dysfunction and economic woes are pinned, like the donkey tail held by a blindfolded person, on one political party or another.
“The such-and-such party is bent on this country's destruction,” which is a convenient excuse for Adams and Eves who would rather shift the blame to someone else.
If such-and-such party is in fact bent on this country's destruction, the implication is that opposition to such-and-such party is our proper mission, that our No. 1 priority is removing members of such-and-such party from elected office.
That is not the Christian mission.
Without a doubt, there are people bent on destroying every witness to Jesus Christ. And it is to Him that you owe your utmost allegiance, even above your own country.
Repent of your sins. Don't miss church. Proclaim the gospel. What is the gospel? Jesus is Lord of all. The gospel is not that your political party could manage the nation better than any other.
In a lecture on John 10:28, “Neither shall any man pluck them out of my hand,” the 16th century Protestant Reformer Philip Melanchthon preached about the assurance man has in a sovereign God, even amid times of violent conflict, like the Schmalkaldic War through which Melanchthon lived.
What Melanchthon taught:
I have in these, our assemblies, often uttered partly admonitions and partly reproofs, which I hope the most of you will bear in mind. But since I must presume that now the hearts of all are wrung with a new grief and a new pang by reason of the war in our neighborhood, this season seems to call for a word of consolation.
And, as we commonly say, "Where the pain is there one claps his hand.”
Our pains are best assuaged when something good and beneficial, especially some help toward a happy issue, presents itself. All other topics of consolation, such as men borrow from the unavoidableness of suffering, and the examples of others, bring us no great alleviation.
But the Son of God, our Lord Jesus Christ, who was crucified for us and raised again, and now sits at the right hand of the Father, offers us help and deliverance, and has manifested this disposition in many declarations.
I will now speak of the words, "No man shall pluck my sheep out of my hand." This expression has often raised me up out of the deepest sorrow, and drawn me, as it were, out of hell.
The wisest men in all times have bewailed the great amount of human misery which we see with our eyes before we pass into eternity—diseases, death, want, our own errors, by which we bring harm and punishment on ourselves, hostile men, unfaithfulness on the part of those with whom we are closely connected, banishment, abuse, desertion, miserable children, public and domestic strife, wars, murder, and devastation.
And since such things appear to befall good and bad without distinction, many wise men have inquired whether there were any Providence, or whether accident brings everything to pass independent of a divine purpose?
But we in the Church know that the first and principal cause of human woe is this, that on account of sin man is made subject to death and other calamity, which is so much more vehement in the Church, because the devil, from the hatred toward God, makes fearful assaults on the Church and strives to destroy it utterly.
Therefore it is written, "I will put enmity between the serpent and the seed of the woman." And Peter says, "Your adversary, the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about and seeketh whom he may devour."
Not in vain, however, has God made known to us the causes of our misery. We should not only consider the greatness of our necessity, but also discern the causes of it, and recognize His righteous anger against sin, to the end that we may, on the other hand, perceive the Redeemer and the greatness of His compassion; and as witnesses to these, His declarations, He adds the raising of dead men to life, and other miracles.
Let us banish from our hearts, therefore, the unbelieving opinions which imagine that evils befall us by mere chance, or from physical causes.
But when thou consider the wounds in thy own circle of relations, or dost cast a glance at the public disorders in the State, which again afflict the individual also (as Solon says: "The general corruption penetrates even to thy quiet habitation"), then think, first, of thy own and others' sins, and of the righteous wrath of God; and, secondly, weigh the rage of the devil, who lets loose his hate chiefly in the Church.
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen. The excerpt is from Philip Melanchthon's sermon, “The Safety of the Virtuous.” Melanchthon died in 1560 and was buried next to Martin Luther.
