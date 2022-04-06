Concerned about an invasion of Turks (Muslims) into Europe in the 16th century, Martin Luther warned that conflict between European rulers was nothing less than ingratitude toward God, the kind of ingratitude that blinded rulers to the heathen mob wreaking havoc in their own countries.
That kind of ingratitude manifested itself as conflicts in our own lives as well, he warned.
The Reformer’s warning echoed the same point in the Epistle of James: “Where do wars and fights come from among you? Do they not come from your desires for pleasure that war in your members? You lust and do not have. You murder and covet and cannot obtain. You fight and war. Yet you do not have because you do not ask” (James 4:1-2, New King James Version).
Without a doubt, ingratitude toward God underlies America’s greatest sins. When questions about our country’s involvement in foreign violent conflicts arise, or when the rates of violent crime in our own cities skyrocket, the point is the same: We want to please our own flesh instead of God.
When family members or friends turn against another or shut someone out of their life, the problem is the same: We want to please our own flesh instead of God. We greedily seize our share of the gospel each Sunday but avoid anything but a sideways glare at our neighbor throughout the week.
We are blind in ways that even the heathen cannot fathom.
What Luther preached:
The heathen everywhere, despite their ignorance of God and his grace, condemned to the utmost the evil of ingratitude. They regarded it the mother of evils, than which was none more malevolent and shameful.
Among many examples in this respect is one left us by a people in Arabia called Nabathians, who had an excellent form of government. So strict were they in regard to this evil that anyone found guilty of ingratitude to his fellows was looked upon as a murderer and punished with death.
No sin is more abominable to human nature, and of none is human nature less tolerant. It is easier to forgive and to forget the act of an enemy who commits a bodily injury, or even murders one’s parents, than it is to forget the sin of him who repays simple kindness and fidelity with ingratitude and faithlessness; who for love and friendship returns hatred.
In the sentiment of the Latin proverb, to be so rewarded is like rearing a serpent in one’s bosom.
God likewise regards this sin with extreme enmity and punishes it. The Scriptures say: “Whoso rewardeth evil for good, evil shall not depart from his house” (Prov. 17:13).
Thus we have the teaching of nature and of reason regarding the sin of men’s ingratitude toward one another. How much greater the evil, how much more shameful and accursed, when manifested toward God who, in his infinite and ineffable goodness, conferred upon us while yet enemies to him and deserving of the fires of hell—conferred upon us, I say, not ten dollars, not a hundred thousand dollars even, but redemption from divine wrath and eternal death, and abundantly comforted us, granting us safety, a good conscience, peace and salvation.
These are inexpressible blessings, incomprehensible in this life. And they will continue to occupy our minds in yonder eternal life.
How much more awful the sin of ingratitude for these blessings, as exemplified in the servant mentioned in the Gospel passage for today, to whom was forgiven the debt of ten thousand talents and who yet would not forgive the debt of his fellow-servant who owed him a hundred pence.
Is it not incredible that there are to be found on earth individuals wicked enough to manifest for the highest and eternal blessings such unspeakable ingratitude?
But alas, we have the evidence of our own eyes. We know them in their very dwelling-places. We see how the world abounds with them.
Not only are the ingrates to be found among deliberate rejecters of the acknowledged truth of the Gospel, concerning God’s grace, an assured conscience and the promise of eternal life, terrible as such malice of the devil is, but they are present also in our midst, accepting the Gospel and boasting of it.
Only calculate the enormity of our wickedness when, God having infinitely blessed us in forgiving all our sins and making us lords over heaven and earth, we so little respect him as to be unmindful of his blessings; to be unwilling for the sake of them sincerely to forgive our neighbor a single slighting word, not to mention rendering him service.
We conduct ourselves as if God might be expected to connive at our ingratitude and permit us to continue in it, at the same time conferring upon us as godly and obedient children, success and happiness.
More than this, we think we have the privilege and power to live and do as we please. The world permits the very devil to saddle and ride it as he pleases.
It seems to be characteristic of every phase of life that one will not yield to another—will not submit to any demand. Everyone is disposed to force his arrogant authority.
The presumption is that supreme honor and final success depend upon an unyielding, unforgiving disposition, and that to seek to retain our possessions by peaceable means will prove our ruin.
Even the two remaining cows in the stall must be brought into requisition, and war waged to the last stick, until when the mutineer comes and we have neither cow nor stall, nor house nor stick, we are obliged to cease.
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen. The excerpt is from Martin Luther’s “Epistle Sermons,” Trinity Sunday to Advent, translated by John Nicholas Lenker and published by The Luther Press in 1909.
