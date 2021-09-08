In his first epistle to Jewish Christians in Asia Minor, the apostle Peter warned the church they must subdue the natural desire of their flesh to return evil for evil.
Jesus, after all, “when He was reviled, did not revile in return; when He suffered, He did not threaten, but committed Himself to Him who judges righteously,” (1 Peter 2:23, New King James Version).
How, though, do we explain Jesus’ pronouncements of judgment on the wicked during His brief ministry? Some might be tempted to view His excoriations of the Pharisees as a kind of sinful reviling.
Martin Luther, a major figure of the Protestant Reformation in the 16th century, shot down such an interpretation by noting there are two kinds of rebuke.
In the course of his sermon on Peter’s epistle, Luther pointed out that Jesus asked His Father to forgive His murderers, out of love and charity. If we think about it, we would find that letting love cover the sins of our brothers and sisters, that forgiving even the most unforgivable offenses, can become itself a form of judgment.
Forgiveness amounts to judgment because our forgiveness invokes the attention of the Heavenly Judge, who is perfect in justice. If, having received forgiveness, a person persists in high-handed sin, they will not stand in the final judgment.
What Luther preached to his congregation:
Reviling—or pronouncing execrations and threats—is of two kinds. In one case it is official and pronounced of God; in the other, without authority and comes from man.
Official chastisement is a work of divine, Christian love. It is a parental duty imposed of God. God has implanted in the parent nature intense love for the child; at the same time, if parents are godly and have proper affection for their children they will not connive at, or let pass unpunished, the disobedience of the latter.
They must chastise, both with reproof and with keen rods. These are official strokes—love stripes—enjoined of God, and their infliction is our duty. They are not injurious, but beneficial. Solomon says, in Proverbs 13:24, “He that spareth his rod hateth his son; but he that loveth him chasteneth him betimes.”
To quote Solomon again (Proverbs 27:6): “Faithful are the wounds of a friend; but the kisses of an enemy are profuse [deceitful].” Reproofs and stripes prompted by love and a faithful heart are beneficial.
It was this love and sincerity of heart which prompted Christ in his office to censure and rebuke, for which he merited only wrath and hatred; as we say, he sought his stripes. But the duty of his office required such action on his part.
His motive was to turn the transgressors from their blindness and malice, and to rescue them from perdition; and he could not be deterred by the consequent persecution, cross and death which awaited.
But having fulfilled his official duties, and the hour of his suffering having arrived, he suffered patiently, permitting his enemies to heap upon him all possible evil in return for his manifested love and blessings.
Instead of angrily reviling and execrating while, suspended from the cross, he endured the most shameful calumnies, he, with strong cries and with tears, prayed, “Father, forgive them.”
It was, indeed, a heart of unfathomable love that, in the midst of extreme suffering, had compassion on its persecutors and blessed them in greater measure than parent can bless child or one individual bless another.
Observe, then, the distinction between official and unofficial censure and rebuke; the former is prompted by love, and the latter by wrath and hatred.
Who revealed to Peter the nature of Christ’s thoughts upon the cross? The apostle has just been saying that Christ reviled not nor thought of revenge, but rather manifested love and good-will toward his virulent enemies. How could Christ approve such malice?
Truly he could not endorse it.
Nor could he commend his enemies for crucifying him and putting him to death upon the cross without cause. No such conclusion may be drawn.
Peter declares that Christ committed the matter to him who judges righteously. How should he do otherwise, knowing that his persecutors treated him unjustly and yet maintained the contrary?
There was for him no judge on earth. He was compelled to commit the matter to that righteous judge, his Heavenly Father.
Well he knew that such sins and blasphemies could not go unpunished.
No, the sentence was already passed, the sword sharpened, the angels given orders, for the overthrow of Jerusalem. Previous to his sufferings, on his way to Jerusalem, as Christ beheld the city, he announced its coming doom and wept over it.
Therefore, he prays for his enemies, saying: “Dear Father, I must commit the matter to thee, since they refuse to hear or to see the wrong they do. Well I know they are rushing into thy wrath and thy terrible punishment, but I pray thee to forgive them what they do to me.”
And so they would have been forgiven had they afterward repented at the apostles’ preaching, and had they not further sinned in persecuting God’s Word and thus brought upon their unrepentant selves ultimate punishment.
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen. The excerpt is from Martin Luther’s “Epistle Sermons,” Epiphany, Easter and Pentecost, translated by John Nicholas Lenker and published by The Luther Press in 1909.
