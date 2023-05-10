Injustice is unnatural.
When judges issue unjust rulings, the people do not know right from wrong.
When judges engage in immorality and bribery, the people blaspheme God.
When judges conceal their sin because they think themselves stronger than God, He breaks their jaw and shatters their teeth.
When judges despise justice, God answers them. Always.
Throughout Amos’ prophecy, Yahweh poses questions and contrasts to the house of Israel to make the people realize how their sin has warped them.
“For, behold, Yahweh commandeth, and he will smite the great house with breaches, and the little house with clefts. Shall horses run upon the rock? will one plow there with oxen? for ye have turned judgment into gall, and the fruit of righteousness into hemlock: Ye which rejoice in a thing of nought, which say, Have we not taken to us horns by our own strength?” (Amos 6:11-13, King James Version).
What the famous 19th century preacher Charles Spurgeon preached:
“Shall horses run upon the rock? will one plow there with oxen?” These two questions are evidently Oriental proverbial expressions. Proverbs have always been used by the wisest of men. Solomon not only spoke and wrote a great many, but he also made a considerable collection of those uttered by others.
We find, in the writings of such notable thinkers as Socrates, and Pliny, and Aristotle, an abundance of short, pithy sentences, many of which can be used as proverbs. Proverbs have great force in them, because they are condensed wisdom.
They are generally most convincing, it is hardly ever possible to answer or controvert them.
They carry truth home as an arrow has often been known to carry death to the person aimed at, for they strike, they stick, they penetrate, they wound.
Our Lord Jesus very frequently made use of proverbs, nor was he singular in so doing. The prophets of old constantly employed them, and here, in our text, we see Amos—who, from his occupation as a herdsman and gatherer of sycamore fruit, was probably more familiar with their use than some others of the prophets were—puts together two proverbs which were commonly used to signify that men do not, as a rule, continue to labor in vain, and spend their strength for nought.
Wise men do not send their horses to run upon the rocks, and they do not send their oxen to plough where all their toil would be wasted, “Shall horses run upon the rock?” will one plough there with oxen?”
The answer implied is, “Certainly not,” and it meant that, if a thing cannot be done, it is not worth doing if it can, it will be well for us not to attempt to do it.
Our text may have two bearings, first, upon men, and secondly, upon God.
With regard to men, they are not usually so foolish as to try to plough a rock, yet many are as foolish as that in moral and spiritual matters.
Many persons have tried to find the way of safety and pleasure in the way of sin.
Many a man has sought to get rich by injustice, possibly, he has succeeded to a certain extent, but as a general rule, it is notorious that ill-gotten riches are generally ill-spent and bring a curse upon their possessors.
Some have thought that, if they indulged their passions, they would have great enjoyment.
Although their fathers warned them that such a sin would be like self-destruction, and would make their whole life sad, they have not believed it would be so, and they have tried to plough this hard rock of sin, and to find lasting pleasure therein.
There are hundreds and thousands of men, who are pursuing the way which is not good—and they know it is not good, yet they foolishly continue in it because they conceive it to be the path of pleasure, nor can you beat that false notion out of their heads, do what you may.
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen, and pastoral intern at Church of the Redeemer in West Monroe. The excerpt is from Charles Spurgeon’s sermon, “Ploughing a Rock,” delivered on Sept. 12, 1875 at the Music Hall in Royal Surrey Gardens.
