In Psalm 82, Asaph directs a challenge to the “gods” (Heb. Elohim).
Who are these “gods”? They are not deities for the Hebrew word refers to judges and rulers, those who Asaph finds are judging unjustly and showing partiality to the wicked.
The judges on earth, who are supposed to represent Yahweh’s justice, are judging poorly. And when judges issue bad judgments from the courtroom, political matters have reached the peak. What is worse than judges publicly showing partiality to the wicked and oppressing the poor and vulnerable?
This is exactly the kind of psalm we should be singing right now, during the season of Advent, as we await the coming of Jesus at Christmas. He is the Lord, supreme over all, to whom all power on earth and heaven is given.
Ye kings take heed. Ye judges beware. The church observes the season of Advent to call attention to such wickedness on the part of our rulers because Jesus is Lord and He is coming to judge the earth.
“I said, ‘You are gods, and all of you are children of the Most High, but you shall die like men, and fall like one of the princes.’ Arise, O God, judge the earth; for You shall inherit the nations” (Psalm 82:6-8, New King James Version).
What the famous 19th century minister Charles Spurgeon preached:
When a soul is really convinced of its sin, and made to see that it is brought under the sentence of God’s righteous law, it naturally cries out for something, or someone, that can give it the help which it does not find in itself, and this craving is often the cause of our being duped, for a so-called “priest” comes in and he says, “I can help you, I am ordained of God to rescue you from destruction.”
Many people are willing to trust in anything that has certain robes upon it, but for my part, I will trust neither in chasubles, nor albs, nor stoles, nor any decorations or dresses, whether they are on linen-horses or on men-milliners. What can there be in man, or in his clothes, that can be of help to his fellow man in such a case as this?
Besides, God has not entrusted such a ministry as that to any man. He has bidden His servants preach the Gospel, and that Gospel conveys help, and light, and power to all who believe it, but as for forms and ceremonies, musical performances, ornate ritual, masses, and the like, they are sheer deceptions through and through. Trust not the weight of a feather to them, much less your souls.
But again I remind you that there is in man a craving which makes him long for someone who can rescue him from destruction, and the mercy is, that God meets that craving by setting before us His dear Son, who is Prophet, Priest, and King—Prophet to reveal to us the mind of God—Priest to cleanse us by His own blood, and to make us acceptable to His Father—and King to rule and control us, and bring us into conformity to His own will.
I know that cry right well, and for years I sent it up from the very depths of my soul, “‘Give me a king,’ one who is wise enough, and strong enough, and willing enough to help my soul in its greatest extremity.”
Further, dear friends, if sinners were wise, this would also be the prayer of thoughtfulness. I will suppose that I am addressing a young man to whom God has given a wise and understanding heart.
He has passed his majority, and is just about to leave his father’s roof, and he feels that now everything must depend upon himself and his own character, he cannot depend upon others as he has done in the past.
Now, if he is a wise young man, he will say to God, “Give me a King,” for he will know from observation, I hope, rather than from experience, that anarchy in the soul is a truly terrible thing.
There have been men of great talents, who, it seems to me, in the providence of God, have been permitted to live on purpose to show what a man is when there is no King in his soul—when every passion that rules him, leads the mob of his faculties to tumult and revolt.
If his thirst said, “Drink,” the man drank till he was drunken. If his natural appetite and taste said to him, “Gratify us,” he gratified them even though thereby, he plunged into all manner of licentiousness and excess.
There have been men, I say again, of great talents, who have blazed in the moral firmament like meteors, and have astonished many with the brilliance, yet luridness, of their light, yet their influence has been baleful to the nation, and mischievous to all men except those who learned from them not to try to govern their own passions in their own strength.
To let all the powers within us be without a supreme Ruler is the most terrible thing that can happen to any man. Young man, never believe that it can be for your good to follow the leading of your own evil passions.
No, it is in restraining yourself that your welfare and your happiness will lie, not in throwing the reins upon the neck of carnal desires, but in reining in those fiery steeds, and keeping them well in hand, and to do that you need to pray, “Give me a King.”
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen, and pastoral intern at Church of the Redeemer in West Monroe. The excerpt is from Charles Spurgeon’s sermon, “Theocracy,” delivered on Sept. 23, 1877 at the Metropolitan Tabernacle in London.
